Browsing, bidding, buying, oh my!

From socks stitched with images of St. Mary’s Catholic School Principal Tom Haire to a snowboarding experience with Father Leo Moenkedick, the annual Steak & Wine Auction has begun, this time online.
The Breckenridge, Minnesota, school usually hosts the fundraising event in-person, featuring dinner, dancing and bidding, but this year, Haire said the school moved the auction online in light of the pandemic.
The event is the school’s largest fundraiser and money raised goes toward funding technology advancements, the continuation of programs and lower tuition costs.
As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, $44,871 had been raised for the school. Any amount raised is a blessing, Haire said, but he hopes to see bidding pick up before the weekend. The goal for the fundraiser is set at $150,000.
“We wanted to set that goal high because we know the money — and I’m a little bit biased — is going to a wonderful cause,” Haire said.
The online auction began Saturday, Jan. 30, and will end at 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Participants can bid on over 200 unique items. There is also the option to donate cash or buy raffle tickets for the chance to win jewelry, a rifle or cash prizes. Raffle winners will be announced Friday, Feb. 5, Haire said. People can participate in the event at https://e.givesmart.com/events/jy3/.
Most of the auction items are donated by local businesses, parents or community members. There is something for everyone, Haire said. There are homemade cooking and beverage kits, care baskets, baked goods, accessories, outdoor gear, tools, children’s toys, furniture, gift cards, vacations and activities, watercrafts and household items, to name a few.
“Our community is just very supportive of our school," Haire said. "We couldn’t do it without their support."
Many of the people who are bidding are aware the event is more about raising funds than scoring a deal, Haire said. Last year, some of the parents printed his face onto a bag of M&M's which sold for around $600. This year, the Haire socks are on a similar trajectory; nine people have already bid on the socks, raising the price to $127.
In addition to the yearly Haire swag, some of the most popular items are the grade level projects. From preschool to eighth grade, each class makes a keepsake item for the auction. For instance, this year the first grade class made a collage of pictures of their hands clasped, with their prayers to God laid over each photo. One student wrote, “Dear God, I thank you for all you created, especially the animals. Amen!”
The website lists all the class project items as “priceless,” and they are, Haire said.
“I’m going to be bidding on those (classroom projects), and I know the parents want them too,” Haire said. “They’re just all about what we are as a school, about our mission and our faith.”
Classroom projects from previous years line the walls of St. Mary’s. They’re items he and his staff, former students and parents like to look back on.
In past years, multiple committees of parents helped bring the event to life, with some focused on food, others focused on decorations and others focused on organizing donated items.
This year, parents worked together to shift the fundraiser to an online format, setting up the auction website and honing in on donations, Haire said.
Next year, he hopes the school can once again host their exciting night of steak and wine in-person.
“Once COVID is out of here and we get back to normal, I would guess that we’ll return to our normal dinner, dance and benefit auction,” Haire said. “But we’re making it work, and our committee members have done an outstanding job getting this set up.”
