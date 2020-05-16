At their regular meeting held on March 23, 2020, at 7 p.m. in Barnesville, the Board of Managers, Buffalo-Red River Watershed District (BRRWD), received news that long-time BRRWD Administrator Bruce E. Albright would retire on May 1, 2020.
On March 10, 1980, the BRRWD approved a proposal from then District Engineer Robert Muscha, Houston Engineering, Inc. (HEI), for HEI to provide staff for the watershed office. Albright assumed the administrator position on May 12, 1980.
Over his 40-year career, Albright was known locally and statewide for his skilled leadership and water management expertise. The board has assigned Assistant Administrator Kathleen Fenger to the position of Interim BRRWD Administrator until they have determined HEI’s future role in staffing the BRRWD Barnesville office.
