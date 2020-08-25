At their regular meeting held on Monday, July 27, at 7:00 p.m. in Barnesville, Minnesota, the Board of Managers, Buffalo-Red River Watershed District (BRRWD), discussed potential funding sources for the proposed Whiskey Creek Enhancement Project in Wilkin County, including the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Section 319 grant program, the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Clean Water Funds (CWF), the National Water Quality Initiative (NWQI), Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, and the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council/Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Stream Habitat funding.
Other funding sources could be the implementation of a watershed management district fee to raise local funding and the BRRWD's taxing authority through Minnesota Statutes Annotated (M.S.A.) 103D.905, Subd. 3, for a district-wide levy.
Approximately 8-10 landowners along Whiskey Creek have signed up through the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for the NWQI program, which provides targeted funding assistance for farmers to implement conservation practices to improve water quality on impaired water bodies in small watersheds.
The Board approved a financial commitment to those landowners with NWQI contracts to cover a potential 10 percent non-performance penalties if the project doesn't move forward in 2021.
The Board also approved the methodology that the BRRWD's Engineer, Erik S. Jones, Houston Engineering, Inc. (HEI), has developed to set project easement rates.
The project is located along Whiskey Creek and its tributaries in the Townships of Nilsen, Connelly, Nordick, and McCauleyville in Wilkin County.
Project components include the establishment of expanded permanent vegetated buffers, the installation of sediment control best management practices, stream restoration, and upland conservation practices.
The project is a cooperative undertaking between the BRRWD, the Wilkin Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), State and Federal agencies.
