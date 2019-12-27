BRRWD receives Project of the Year Award

At their regular Dec. 9 meeting, the Board of Managers, Buffalo-Red River Watershed District (BRRWD), announced they received the 2019 Project of the Year award for Project No. 49, Oakport Flood Mitigation, from the Minnesota Association of Watershed Districts during their annual meeting and trade show held Dec. 4-7, 2019, in Alexandria.
Following the devastating 1997 and 2001 spring floods, Oakport Township approached the BRRWD to consider a flood mitigation project to provide permanent flood protection for their residents along the Red River of the North, Oakport Coulee, and associated floodplains. In response, the BRRWD started project development in 2002, with project construction commencing in 2007.
Completed in 2016, this $36 million, seven-phase project resulted in two Federal Emergency Management Agency-certified levee systems, totaling approximately five miles in length. The east levee was completed and certified in 2015, and the west levee was certified in 2018.
The levee project provides flood protection to 750 acres and over 300 homes with the potential to protect approximately 200 future homes. Working cooperatively with Audubon Dakota, more than 110 acres of buyout property has been planted to native prairie on which North Dakota State University is now doing pollinator studies.
Project funding sources include the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources ($31 million), the BRRWD ($1 million), local benefitting area ($3 million), buyout property sales ($0.75 million), and Audubon Society seeding ($0.25 million).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.