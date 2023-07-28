Bruder’s Butcher awaits bankruptcy court, Port Authority gives update on process

The Breckenridge Port Authority, Breckenridge, Minnesota, met Wednesday, July 26, and began with talk of the upcoming budget season. Budgetary meetings will be held in the coming weeks to decide on the budget for the 2024 year.
Drifter Chic hoists new sign
Within the past few weeks, some confusion around Drifter Chic had been coming up about whether they were closed. During the meeting, it was cleared up that the realty process was complete and the building officially belongs to Drifter Chic.
The next day, a large trailer was in the parking lot with the new sign in tow. A crew attached cables and slowly hoisted the Drifter Chic sign near the sidewalk parallel to Highway 75.
Bruder’s Butcher awaits bankruptcy court
In talking to Breckenridge City Attorney Jason Butts, he stated that Bruder’s Butcher had, when they were in business, rented the building from the Port Authority. Bruder’s had the option to buy the building.
Last winter, Bruder’s closed and quit running their business. The owner missed rent payments and eventually bankruptcy was filed. The bankruptcy did not offset the lease, and equipment in the store is still up for debate of ownership.
According to the update, much of the equipment belongs to the bankruptcy trustee. Recently, a stay had been lifted and the Port Authority is continuing on with trying to sell the equipment.
The Port Authority is still discussing whether to sell the equipment, to sell the building or to rent the building to offset bankruptcy and cost of the lease. Both sides still have to go through bankruptcy court.
The Port Authority will meet again in August to discuss more about properties in Breckenridge.