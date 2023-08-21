Brynlee Barth, 7, named 2023 Wilkin County Fair Junior Princess

Here she is ... Brynlee Barth, 7, was named the 2023 Wilkin County Fair Junior Princess. Barth, the daughter of Megan and Nate Barth, was sponsored by OK Tire. She also won the prestigious Best Party Dress and Best Attitude Awards.
“Once a princess, always a princess,” the audience of the 2023 Wilkin County Fair Junior Princess Pageant was reminded Friday, Aug. 18, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Spectators at the Earthen Stage, Welles Memorial Park, learned of that attitude in several ways. They heard from Caitlin Olson, the 2023 USA Ambassador Ms., who shared about the philanthropic program Home to Home A Backpack to Hold. Thanks to Olson and supporters, backpacks and important items are donated to fostered children.
Pageant guests were reminded of 2005’s winner, Neriah Weinkauf, who is now Neriah Miller. Neriah and Gage Miller are the parents of Fallon “The Fighter,” an infant “Heart Warrior” whose battle against congenital heart disease continues to move and inspire Southern Valley residents.
Fourteen youth ages 5-8 participated in Friday’s pageant, which was hosted by Daily News and News Monitor Publisher Tara Klostreich and Pageant Coordinator Mindi Bruce. The evening included entertainment from Eric Rietan, an opening routine choreographed by Hailee Bruce, a KrAz Dance student, and the contestants’ impromptu answers while being interviewed on stage by Klostreich.
Ultimately, Brynlee Barth, 7, was named the 2023 Wilkin County Fair Junior Princess. Barth, the daughter of Megan and Nate Barth, was sponsored by OK Tire. She previously earned the first runner up title in the 2021 pageant. That same year, her big sister Aubrey won the Wilkin County Fair Pre-Teen Princess honor. This year, Brynlee also won the Best Party Dress and Best Attitude Awards.
“It’s so great that they can participate in things like this, getting out and having a good time while meeting other girls,” Megan Barth said about her daughters’ pageant experiences. “I’m just really delighted and shocked (for Brynlee).”
The 2023 Wilkin County Fair Junior Princess Pageant, which included 2022 Junior Princess Paisley Gerou and Klostreich joining Mindi Bruce in sharing the message of “Girls Supporting Girls,” also featured:
• Hadli Babcock, 8, winner of the Most Fun to Be Around Award.
• Skylar Miranowski, 8, the first runner up and winner of the Best Onstage Interview Award.
• Eden Rosin, 8, winner of the Most Bubbly and Best Offstage Interview Awards.
• Paisley Koltes, 6, winner of the Most Talkative Award.
• Everly Vig, 6, winner of the Most Outgoing Award.
• Evelyn Beyer, 6, winner of the Most Giggly Award.
• Hope Garcia, 5, winner of the Hardest Worker Award.
• Baylee Robinson, 5, the second runner up and winner of the Most Cute Award.
• Khloe Hehn, 6, winner of the Most Personality Award.
• Phaedrus LaFond, 6, winner of the Most Sweet Award.
• Tenlee Vogelbacher, 8, winner of the Most Confident Award.
• Chloe Miller, 8, winner of the Most Dedicated Award.
• Aubriella Rinnels, 5, winner of the Most Excited Award.