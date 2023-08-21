Brynlee Barth, 7, named 2023 Wilkin County Fair Junior Princess

Here she is ... Brynlee Barth, 7, was named the 2023 Wilkin County Fair Junior Princess. Barth, the daughter of Megan and Nate Barth, was sponsored by OK Tire. She also won the prestigious Best Party Dress and Best Attitude Awards.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

“Once a princess, always a princess,” the audience of the 2023 Wilkin County Fair Junior Princess Pageant was reminded Friday, Aug. 18, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Spectators at the Earthen Stage, Welles Memorial Park, learned of that attitude in several ways. They heard from Caitlin Olson, the 2023 USA Ambassador Ms., who shared about the philanthropic program Home to Home A Backpack to Hold. Thanks to Olson and supporters, backpacks and important items are donated to fostered children.

Fourteen youth ages 5-8 participated in Friday’s pageant, which took place on the Earthen Stage, Welles Memorial Park in Breckenridge, Minn.
Brynlee Barth, showing off her winning party dress and attitude.
Nate Barth proudly escorted his daughter to the Earthen Stage.
Cats and doughnuts are favorites of Brynlee Barth's, as pageant hostess-interviewer (and Daily News and News Monitor Publisher) Tara Klostreich learned.


