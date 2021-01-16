Buckhouse retires from Vision Ford-Lincoln after more than a half-century

After more than 55 years with Vision Ford-Lincoln, Wahpeton, Harold Buckhouse put in his last day with the dealership Friday, Jan. 15.
Buckhouse, 76, was warmly praised by his coworkers, who gathered for a goodbye photo.
“Harold has been a genuine asset to Vision Ford-Lincoln,” Assistant General Manager Susan Davids said. “He has been a rock to so many employees and customers over the past 55-plus years. We are fortunate to have had his expertise here for so many years.”
Over the years, Daily News has checked in on Buckhouse through his many milestones. In 2007, the paper shared his thoughts on how automobile technology has advanced.
“Vehicles last longer and they run better,” Buckhouse said previously. “They precision that engine to run better.”
Buckhouse also talked about being a service department mainstay. His responsibilities as service manager included setting up appointments, writing repair orders and helping technicians line up work for scheduling appointments.
“I like working with people and meeting new people. It’s rewarding. I love to do it,” Buckhouse said.
Several people attended Buckhouse’s 50th anniversary party at Vision Ford-Lincoln, held in December 2015. Visitors included Heston Christians, a field service engineer for Ford, who read a letter of congratulations from Edsel B. Ford II before presenting Buckhouse with a model Mustang.
“To say he’ll be missed is an understatement,” Davids said. “We thank him for everything he has done for the dealership.”
A few days before Buckhouse’s retirement, Daily News visited him at work. Not surprisingly, he was involved with a customer.
“Oh, I plan to do a little fishing, a little of the items on the ‘Honey, do’ list,” Buckhouse said.
“He’s going to plow my driveway when it snows,” Sales Associate Lane Wateland joked.
“I’m going to do some golfing in the summer,” Buckhouse said.
Buckhouse and his wife, Marlene, raised two children, son Truit and daughter Tanna. The Buckhouses are grandparents of four and great-grandparents of one.
Fixing an engine was expected when you grew up on a farm, Buckhouse told Daily News in 2007. Computer codes and sensors didn’t exist. All mechanical aptitude relied heavily on familiarity, instinct and sound.
“Back then, they did have a college for auto tech, but I didn’t go,” Buckhouse said previously. “I picked out up all on my own.”
Following his high school graduation in Hankinson, North Dakota, Buckhouse worked as a technician in South Dakota before joining what was then known as Loberg Ford. The dealership was a staple of downtown Wahpeton, operating where Wahpeton Deli & Eatery is now.
Buckhouse’s first car was a Ford, a ’64 Galaxy 500.
“It was a two-door, full-sized car with power steering and no air conditioning, no power windows, no nothing,” he said in 2007. “Back then, if you got a car with air conditioning, you had a good car.”
Despite technology advances, human involvement in car repair and maintenance has never gone away.
“You still have to work on them to fix them,” Buckhouse said previously.
Several people are grateful for Buckhouse’s work.
“It’s been our honor and privilege to work with him. We all wish him a long and joyous retirement,” Davids said.
When it comes to his career in cars, Buckhouse gets to the point.
“Time flies, but I sure enjoyed it,” he said.
