Buds, Blooms & Blessings has a new owner

Buds, Blooms & Blessings, located in Breckenridge, Minnesota, has a new owner.
Alice Teo became the new owner of the Breckenridge floral shop over the summer after her predecessor Wes Hendrickson decided to retire.
“I was excited when he asked me,” Teo said. “It wasn’t that difficult of a decision because that is something that I like to do. I really wanted to own a flower shop for a long time, but all of these we have been traveling all over the world and I didn’t have a chance to do it.”
Teo started floral arrangements as a hobby when she first moved to the U.S. from Malaysia in 1997. Eventually, she completed a floral arrangement course and started working a floral shop in Houston, Texas.
Since then, she has traveled to countries such as France, Hong Kong, Japan, United Kingdom and others. Her last move was almost five years ago from Singapore to North Dakota.
“I’ve seen a lot of places. When I travel I usually go to visit the flower shops,” Teo said. “Just to see what kind of ideas or maybe it will give me an idea or inspiration about flower designs.”
Once she moved to the Red River Valley area, she began working part-time at at both Buds, Blooms & Blessings and Expressions Floral in Wahpeton.
“It finally feels like home now because my kids are used this area and I know quite a few people around. People are really nice here,” Teo said.
She will be adding a consultation corner for customers who would like to talk about their wedding floral arrangement, or any occasions, like bridal showers, baby showers, holiday parties, birthdays, funerals and more.
“We will discuss color palette, flower varieties and design preferences to personalized their preferences,” Teo said. “It’s whatever the customer wants. The customer is our most important piece in the shop, without them we wouldn’t be able to make it. I love my customers. I love the people here. Especially, for my first time owning a shop, I was nervous, but the people are very nice.”
Teo is also hoping to add some signature pieces using lanterns and possibly add succulents to the shop.
“I take great pride in my work and each piece, big or small. It will always be designed with love and passion because I love what I do,” she said. “I love flowers and I believe flowers have the power to change the atmosphere in any space. Every day when I look at the flowers, I feel happy as they are so beautiful and I want to make my customers feel the same way. We want to be your hometown florist big or small.”
