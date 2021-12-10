Buds, Blooms & Blessings settles into Wahpeton

Buds, Blooms & Blessings quietly moved across the river and nestled into a spot on Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, in November. The business, previously located in Breckenridge, Minnesota, is now settling into the former Expressions Floral & Gift location.
Alice Teo, owner of Buds, Blooms & Blessings, said she was approached by the owners of Expressions Floral & Gift who asked her if she would like to buy their business.
“The main thing was I wanted to move to a bigger space,” Teo said. “I always love a bigger space to work with.”
The opportunity to move into a larger space and be situated along a busy street was too alluring to pass up.
“I’m excited to be part of downtown. I can see cars and people walking by,” Teo said.
The move from Breckenridge to Wahpeton was done swiftly. Buds, Blooms & Blessings announced the purchase of Expressions Floral & Gift on its Facebook Oct. 19 and by the first week of November, customers were popping in for orders.
In that time, Buds, Blooms & Blessings remodeled parts of Expressions Floral & Gift and rehabilitated some of the furniture items. Now, the shop is organized and ready for the holidays, with a stunning white Christmas tree, decorated with florals, glimmering in the front window. Other wall and floor displays show off exotic house plants, chic plant pots and Christmas-themed products.
Teo’s business is fairly young, but it is certainly blooming. She began her shop in August 2020, deep into the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide shutdowns. When she first began, it was difficult to find help, so Teo would design, deliver and clean herself.
“I did most of the stuff myself, but I kind of like that,” Teo said.
Teo said she values her customers above all. Despite the move, her regulars continue to stop in.
“A lot of them are very supportive of me, especially when I was in Breckenridge,” Teo said.
Teo said not much is changing about her shop. She still carries all of the same products, plus some, and she hopes in the future she can work with more distributors. She also hopes she’ll have more time to dedicate to designing flowers, where her true passion lies.
In the meantime, you can find Teo bustling around Buds, Blooms & Blessings, getting ready to make someone’s day with a beautiful bouquet.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.