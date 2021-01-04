Buffalo Red River plan moves forward in 2021

The One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) Buffalo Red River plan was approved by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, said Don Bajumpaa, district manager of the Wilkin County Soil & Water Conservation District. The Wilkin County Board passed the resolution approving the plan in December 2020.
The district also has several special projects in the works, like the Whiskey and Doran Creek Restoration Projects. Bajumpaa said they received about $325,000 in 2020 from surrounding counties that weren’t using their bond money. The money was used to repair gullies and control streambank erosion, he said.
“We came up with a creative way to get these extra funds into our county through what we call conservation pooling agreements,” Bajumpaa said at the meeting. “Because we share common water resources — the Red River Basin — we were able to do that.”
A watershed is an area of land that directs streams, rainfall or runoff to a common outlet, like a river. Being the land of 10,000 lakes, Minnesota has 80 major watersheds. The boundaries of Wilkin County encompass two major watersheds.
The 1W1P program was born in 2015 and focuses on water quality protection, restoration of wetlands, erosion control and habitat protection.
The 1W1P program is designed to combine multiple water planning efforts into one plan to increase efficiency. Having one plan would disregard political boundaries and reduce redundancy in time and dollars used for plan writing and meetings, according to the Wilkin County 1W1P website.
“Adoption of these two (Buffalo Red River and Bois de Sioux) 1W1P programs will bring in an additional $2.3 million in watershed based funding over the next two years,” Bajumpaa wrote.
The district held a public comment meeting in Barnesville, Minnesota, and Bajumpaa said there were no concerns about the Buffalo Red River plan from residents. There were other meetings earlier on in the process which answered most of the public’s questions regarding the plan, he said.
Bajumpaa expects the Bois de Sioux plan will be approved by the Board of Water and Soil Resources in the next couple months, he said.
In 2020, Bajumpaa said they addressed the buffer strips used in the district. Buffer strips, areas of permanent vegetation along bodies of water that trap pollutants, are used across the nation, particularly in agricultural regions.
Only 3 percent of buffer strips in the Wilkin County District were non-compliant with state standards, but all of them have been addressed or are scheduled to be fixed by spring 2021, Bajumpaa said.
