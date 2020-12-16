No injuries were reported when a Buick Park Avenue caught fire at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 in Wahpeton. The vehicle was parked on Eighth Street North, near a building in The Courtyard apartment complex. Wahpeton First Assistant Fire Chief Brent Finnie said the fire began in the engine compartment and is believed to have been caused by a fuel line issue. The vehicle caught fire when it was started by the driver, who did not have any passengers, Finnie said. The scene was cleared by approximately 2:30 p.m. In addition to Wahpeton firefighters, city police officers responded.
Buick fire extinguished Wednesday in Wahpeton
