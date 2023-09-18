Bull Bash a blockbuster in Wahpeton

Giddyup! Bull riders seek to stay on the active animals, with that time or longer being measured for one's score. Some riders at Bull Bash, Saturday, Sept. 16, in Wahpeton, were on the ground in practically record time.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Anticipation was high leading up to the 2023 Bull Bash, which took place Saturday, Sept. 16, at Frank Vertin Field on the North Dakota State College of Science campus.

Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht revealed that the city’s Econofoods supermarket twice sold out the allotment of event tickets it received. At least three Wahpeton businesses — Econofoods, Smith Motors and the Driftwood Lounge — all sold out their allotment of tickets. Online sales were also higher than they had been before, Lambrecht said.

As usual, an ample crowd came out to Frank Vertin Field on the North Dakota State College of Science campus.
Elementary-age youth are always some of the most excited Bull Bash spectators.
Go ahead, guess what they sang along and waved their lights to! Give up? It was 'Sweet Caroline' by Neil Diamond.
Tate Rhodes may be a clown, but even he knows the seriousness of patriotism and respect for first responders like firefighters.


