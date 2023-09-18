Bull Bash a blockbuster in Wahpeton

Giddyup! Bull riders seek to stay on the active animals, with that time or longer being measured for one's score. Some riders at Bull Bash, Saturday, Sept. 16, in Wahpeton, were on the ground in practically record time.
Anticipation was high leading up to the 2023 Bull Bash, which took place Saturday, Sept. 16, at Frank Vertin Field on the North Dakota State College of Science campus.
Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht revealed that the city’s Econofoods supermarket twice sold out the allotment of event tickets it received. At least three Wahpeton businesses — Econofoods, Smith Motors and the Driftwood Lounge — all sold out their allotment of tickets. Online sales were also higher than they had been before, Lambrecht said.
“Bull Bash helps our fire department and it helps our community,” said Lambrecht, who is Wahpeton’s mayor, the emergency manager for Richland County, North Dakota, and a member of the Wahpeton Fire Department. “We like to put on an event like this that is affordable for families and is something that can be enjoyed by the whole family.”
For nearly a half-decade, with a one-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bull Bash has been a reliable fundraiser for the Wahpeton Fire Department. It has also become a dependable fall event for Twin Towns Area residents and visitors. Some of the most enthusiastic guests were elementary-age youth, even if they did have to be reminded about not sitting too close to the riding areas.
Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday evening, 25 riders vied to score the highest points. Bull riders seek to stay on the active animals for at least eight seconds, with that time or longer being measured for one’s score. Things got off to a great start with the first rider, Jaden Hicks of Center, North Dakota, staying on long enough to earn 81 points.
Nearly an hour into Bull Bash, the night’s high-scorer had earned 87.5 points. Fans of all ages and backgrounds delighted at the activities.
“We want to thank everyone for coming out,” Wahpeton Fire Chief Brent Finnie said during a break in the riding.
Bull Bash spectators were located in three sections along the riding arena. They were “south siders,” “frontals” and “VIPs.” As the riding continued, it was agreed that the Twin Towns Area audience absolutely did not disappoint the riders and talent who came to put on a show and share about the Bull Bash cause.
“They wake up, no matter what time of night it is,” audience members were reminded about firefighters. “They leave Christmas parties, Thanksgiving dinners and their children’s birthdays. Every one of them has a family and those families have to take strides just as great as the firefighters themselves. Those men and women stand together with family ties like the ones that bring us here tonight.”