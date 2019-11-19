Bull Bash being reviewed by finance committee

“Bull Bash,” a fundraiser for the Wahpeton Fire Department, is expected to return to the city in 2020.
More than 1,000 people attended the Sept. 14 event, which produced a net income of $37,534, the Wahpeton City Council learned during its Monday, Nov. 18 meeting.
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale granted a referral of Bull Bash’s income and expense statement to the city Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee. Following the committee’s recommendation, the council will likely act on distribution of event proceeds.
“We want to put on Bull Bash every year,” said Brett Lambrecht, 3rd Ward Councilman, Wahpeton firefighter and event organizer.
Mayor Dale also approved referring a discussion of Wahpeton’s housing incentive program to the finance committee. Housing availability and affordability is a statewide concern, Wahpeton Finance Director Darcie Huwe said Monday.
“Our 2017 housing study recommends our city needs 11-14 new housing units annually to maintain our current population and attract new households,” Huwe said. “The city currently has approximately 60 build-read single family lots.”
Both the Richland County Jobs Development Authority and North Dakota Housing Finance Agency offer financial assistance programs to encourage people becoming homeowners, Huwe said.
In other news, an inquiry about possibly using Flex PACE funding was also referred to the finance committee.
“I had been approached by a banker who has a client that’s interested in purchasing a business in town and renovating the property,” Community Development Director Chris DeVries said.
Additional project details are expected to be available at the next finance committee meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
Later in the meeting, council unanimously voted to extend a $300/month subsidy from Wahpeton’s 1 percent restaurant sales tax for Pages Ago. Located at 521 Dakota Ave., with a Sixth Street South entrance, Pages Ago allows the opportunity to browse old newspapers dating back to the early 1900s. The subsidy would last from January-March 2020.
It’s not too late to participate in the 2019 Holiday Lights Parade, DeVries said. It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 in Chahinkapa Park. Anyone interested is asked to call or email DeVries’s office at Wahpeton City Hall.
The “Sock Tree,” another Wahpeton holiday tradition, is returning to the Leach Public Library. Each year, the library collects new socks for men, women and children of all ages. They are donated to Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton.
“I actually ran into a lady from the lakes area who asked if we were going to have this again,” Library Director Melissa Bakken said. “I’m excited to say yes.”
Donations will be accepted from Saturday, Nov. 30-Tuesday, Dec. 31. In 2018, the Sock Tree received 556 pairs of socks, up from the 312 pairs collected when the program launched in 2017.
The Leach Public Library’s interlibrary loan program, both borrowing and lending, is currently suspended. It’s part of statewide operations to implement a new circulation model, Bakken said. Interlibrary loans are expected to resume beginning Thursday, Dec. 12.
“Also on that day, the Friends of the Library are hosting a Patron Appreciation Day and Christmas Open House,” Bakken said. “It lasts from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.”
Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of Thanksgiving.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
