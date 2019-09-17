Twin Towns Area residents and visitors packed the bleachers of the Bull Bash Saturday, Sept. 14 in Wahpeton.
An estimated 1,500 spectators attended the fundraiser for the all-volunteer Wahpeton Fire Department. It was held at Frank Vertin Field on the North Dakota State College of Science campus.
“Boys. Bulls. Hell yeah,” an audience member said as she departed the approximately two-hour event.
Shortly after Bull Bash began, the audience learned it will become a local tradition. Everyone responded happily to Triple B Rodeo Inc.’s announcement that they’d be back next year. They were equally enthusiastic about the idea that there will be more seating next year.
“Everyone get real close. Get to know your neighbor,” audience members were told.
Triple B Rodeo is based out of Maynard, Minnesota. Nearly 25 bulls were ridden Saturday.
The Wahpeton Fire Department wanted to hold a unique event, firefighter and Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht said previously.
“This is about supporting our fire department, helping its members stay up to date and safe. We want to have the best equipment for any fire,” Lambrecht said.
Bull Bash was the concluding event of the BBQ-Farming Fun Fest, the third of Wahpeton’s four 150th anniversary celebration weekends.
Vintage automobiles of all makes and colors lined the 400 and 500 blocks of Dakota Avenue beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Classy and Classic Car Show was held alongside the Twin Town Gardeners Market, a free barbecue meal and other events.
“We had 700 meals distributed,” Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said.
Car show participants and visitors included residents of the immediate Twin Towns Area, cities like Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and the Fargo-Moorhead metroplex.
“It’s the last show of the year for us,” said Don Hanson, Fergus Falls. “The sun is shining, we’ve decided to come out.”
Neil Braun, Wahpeton, said he enjoys viewing the antiques. He’s especially fond of ones that have been customized.
One custom model, a 1976 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with a Rolls-Royce grille and headlights, was on display in front of the Red Door Art Gallery. Approximately 100 such cars were sold in the 1970s before Rolls-Royce halted the production.
Just past the car show, Jakob Conzemius and mother Leanne Gibbon were selling items at the Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market. Gibbon said she was thankful for the public’s enthusiasm and for a successful market season.
Wahpeton’s sesquicentennial celebrations conclude with “Thanks For 150 Years,” scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29-Saturday, Nov. 30.
Celebration photos from throughout the year can be seen at www.wahpetondailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.