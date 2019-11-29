Bull Bash finance plan recommended

It’s looking like the “Bull Bash” fundraiser for the Wahpeton Fire Department will return to the city as soon as September 2020.
More than 1,000 people attended the Sept. 14 event, which produced a net income of $37,533.55. A 2-0 vote by the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee is recommending the city council approve the following distribution of proceeds:
• $10,000 back to the sales tax for economic development fund; Bull Bash received $30,000 in city funding; the goal is to pay back the seed money in annual installments
• $20,033.55 remaining on hand for the 2020 event; the fire department and city are optimistic that eventually Bull Bash will become an event with self-sustaining funding
• $7,500 being distributed to the fire department relief fund
Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish and firefighter/3rd Ward Councilman Brett Lambrecht were on hand to answer questions and share observations.
“All in all, it came out very well,” Rubish said. “Brett put in a lot of time and handled a lot of the pre-sale.”
During Bull Bash, audience members cheered at the announcement that future events would include more seating. Rubish didn’t go into detail about future improvements, but did say event organizers are responsive to any comments, working to correct any problems.
Triple B Rodeo, based out of Maynard, Minnesota, was featured during Bull Bash. Nearly 25 bulls were ridden during the event, which concluded the BBQ-Farming Fun Fest weekend for Wahpeton’s sesquicentennial.
A second 2-0 motion approved signing a contract and placing a $1,000 deposit for Triple B’s services in the 2020 Bull Bash.
Wahpeton’s finance committee met Monday, Nov. 25 at City Hall. The next day, the Public Works and Safety Committee discussed proposed tree planting at Volunteer Park, along the Red River’s banks.
Councilman Don Bajumpaa, 4th Ward, put together a concept plan for the park space between Second Avenue North and Third Avenue North.
“Higher up on the bank itself, you’d have the deeper rooted deciduous trees,” Bajumpaa said. “As you work your way down, you’d have the kinds of trees that have the more fibrous, wide spreading root system.”
The concept plan calls for 25 red osier dogwood and 25 false indigo shrubs closer to the river bank. Closer to the walking path would be bur oak, hackberry, linden and Princeton elm trees.
“(Planting should be at) the earliest in the spring you can go, about when it’s muddy enough to place them,” Bajumpaa said.
Bajumpaa’s concept plan was reviewed but not voted on. Tree planting operations are likely to begin in early 2020.
Councilman-at-large Perry Miller was absent from the finance committee meeting. Lambrecht was absent from the public works committee meeting.
Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of Thanksgiving.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.