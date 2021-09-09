Bull Bash is back, with riders, thrills, ample space and music

Brett Lambrecht, a Wahpeton fireman, is proud that the public will get a chance to support the all-volunteer department.
The second Bull Bash is coming Saturday, Sept. 18 to Frank Vertin Field, on the grounds of North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. Gates open at 5 p.m., with a 6 p.m. start.
“Bull Bash is our major fundraiser,” Lambrecht said. “We’ll use the proceeds to buy thermal imagery cameras and more gear for firefighting.”
First held in 2019, Bull Bash is returning after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the event was designed with mass entertainment in mind.
“We try to keep this affordable for families, something the whole family can go to. That first year, we figured we’d have 900 visitors. We ended up having 1,500 folks,” Lambrecht said.
Admission varies, from the general public price of $15 to $10 for ages 6-10. Visitors ages 5 and under get in for free. VIP packages, including exclusive seating and parking, are available for $50.
“Our tickets are available at Smith Motors, Dohman Chiropractic, Econofoods and Vision Ford,” Lambrecht said. “You can also buy them online at https://wfdbullbash.com.”
Bleachers are provided for Bull Bash audience members and lawn chairs will be allowed. This year, organizers are thinking big.
“We’ve added more bleachers and we’re allowing people to bring in their lawn chairs. Every year, we want to change it up a little. This year, we’re going to have a big screen to allow for replays. You’ll be able to see it above the arena. We’re offering the excitement of the Bull Bash and the excitement of replays,” Lambrecht said.
Bull Bash will not include a full rodeo. It will include bull riding from members of Triple B Rodeo, Maynard, Minnesota. The riders include members of the Professional Bull Riders association, including a world-champion finalist.
“We’re happy to have these riders coming back. We look forward to a good crowd and some great riders,” Lambrecht said.
Firehouse Pub, Wahpeton, is responsible for Bull Bash’s cash bar. After the event, regional favorites Billy D and the Crystals will take the stage for a concert. Featuring the return of Bill Dablow, the band comes back with the message of “What rock ’n’ roll is all about.”
“Sixty-five total sponsors have helped us bring back Bull Bash,” Lambrecht said. “We’ve had great sponsors and it’s great to be back again for the Fall Festival weekend. It’s good to get things moving again and we’re going to continue to keep growing Bull Bash.”
