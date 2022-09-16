All expectant and new mothers are welcome to St. John’s School’s gymnasium from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 for “Bundle Up Your Baby Bump.”
Whether it’s diapers, baby clothes, maternity clothes, baby furniture, nursing equipment or even baby books and toys, it will be given away in this first-time local event. It is hosted by Catholic Charities North Dakota, organized by St. John’s parishioners and sponsored by Jeffrey Withuski and Paula Sabbe DDS.
Daily News spoke with Kris Haycraft, MSW, LMSW, director of Catholic Charities North Dakota’s Pregnancy, Parenting and Adoption Services department, as well as Aaron and Brenda Morman and Connie Brandt, St. John’s parishioners involved in the Walking with Moms in Need ministry, to learn more about Bundle Up Your Baby Bump:
• Handle with care! All items offered Saturday are gently used and have been cleaned. “Our community has been very generous,” Brenda Morman said. “All of these items have been sorted, looked at, mended and cleaned,” Brandt said. Any item that could not be cleaned was discarded; only clean, useful items will be available.
• Give back and grow. “Donations have not just come from our community, but from the outlying communities,” Brenda Morman said. “They like to give back. They like sharing their baby items.”
• How far it goes. Two totes worth of items came from relatives of Brandt’s from Bemidji, Minnesota. “That sounds like an outreach, doesn’t it?” Aaron Morman asked. Local families are excited about the event, the Mormans said. “What’s nice now is that the moms can come and pick out what they want,” Brenda Morman said.
• Donors are proud. “I’m so excited that you are doing this to help moms out,” one contributor told Brenda Morman. “This is for families and we’re making sure we can meet any unmet needs,” Haycraft said.
• Walking With Moms in Need is a program established by U.S. Catholic bishops, Brenda Morman said. “We have been working to get our local ministry growing. Aaron and I are the co-coordinators of this.” For more information, call 701-642-6982 and ask for Michelle. Walking With Moms in Need is not exclusive to St. John’s parishioners nor Wahpeton-Breckenridge residents.
• “Our philosophy has been to hold the hands of anyone who’s expecting and make sure that they have someone walking that journey with them,” Haycraft said about her work with Catholic Charities North Dakota. “We’re making sure that they’re prepared for a baby and that the baby gets to come into this wonderful, prepared home.”
St. John’s Church and School is located at 115 Second St. N. in Wahpeton. Parking is available in the southwest church parking lot. Because of nearby construction, Bundle Up Your Baby Bump guests are asked to follow direction signs and to enter the main doors of St. John’s School to ensure a safe, easy arrival, as well as be able to sign up for door prizes.
Items not given away on Saturday, Sept. 24 will be distributed at a November event in Fargo.
For more information, visit the Facebook page, Pregnancy, Parenting, and Adoption Services at Catholic Charities ND, or by calling 701-235-4457.
