All expectant and new mothers are welcome to St. John’s School’s gymnasium from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 for “Bundle Up Your Baby Bump.”

Whether it’s diapers, baby clothes, maternity clothes, baby furniture, nursing equipment or even baby books and toys, it will be given away in this first-time local event. It is hosted by Catholic Charities North Dakota, organized by St. John’s parishioners and sponsored by Jeffrey Withuski and Paula Sabbe DDS.



Tags

Load comments