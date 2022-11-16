Experience the winter in the cozy atmosphere the Red Door Art Gallery presents — no coats or mittens needed. Home, holidays and seasonal changes will be displayed in the Winter Celebration exhibition from Nov.15 through the new year to Jan. 7.
“It’s so lovely seeing the unique perspectives each artist takes on the season,” Gallery Business Manager Leslie Enerson said of the
artists’ showings.
Folks can once again enjoy the crafts of Sherri Kruger-Kukowski as some pieces from the previous exhibition will be resurrected for a second showing. She has also created new snowshoe pieces displaying loons in stained glass portraiture.
Other returning artists from the previous exhibition include Laura Von Bank and Della Conroy.
Conroy’s mastery of technique is showcased in her abundant pastel and oil paintings that pull viewers into the season. Perfectly blended canvases of oil seem almost ready for a quick dive in to build a snowman.
Von Bank is showing more linocut pieces looking at the more natural aspects of the season. With pieces titled “Home” and “Rhapsody in Wheat,” she expertly emanates an emotion that’s almost indescribable.
Erin Webb, is also showing pieces in the exhibition. Enerson has peppered the pots around the exhibit so observers get a taste of Webb’s art wherever they look.
“Finding beauty in the struggle,” Webb’s business card reads. Each pot she’s showcased is intentionally struggling in its form, yet its glazed exterior exudes perfection in the detail.
One pot with a large base and thinner neck is quite heavy, as if Webb hasn’t pulled the excess clay into the rest of the ceramic art. Its cobalt blue, crackle exterior is the power player of the piece though.
Webb uses a process in her art called “Raku glazing.” This is where she pulls the piece out of the kiln almost immediately after the glaze has melted, and then places the red-hot pot into a material meant to catch fire, like newspapers or sawdust. This starves the piece of oxygen, creating a myriad of colors and textures that leave folks astounded.
Another featured artist is Phyllis Joos, whose pieces seem to enable and foster conversation, according to Enerson. She uses etching and monoprint to create her featured pieces.
“Winter moon” is astounding to look at and deceptively simple. The framed beauty places the moon front and center, something arguably every viewer has seen in their lives. This ability to create something that looks easy to viewers and sparks thought about art as a whole is impressive.
Joos’ other pieces “Snow Fence” and “Christmas Dress,” are less straightforward then the aforementioned piece, but still utilizes the same techniques to convey the artist’s perspective on the season.
The gallery also has clay and glass ornaments littering a group of small trees across the room. A display like this just asks viewers to look intently for the ornament that speaks to them. With more on the way soon, Enerson is sure they’re going to be a hit.
Not interested in any perspective on winter? The gallery’s vault items will be on sale for the entirety of the adjoining exhibition. These pieces have been donated to the gallery and are being sold as cheaply as possible. Many floral and outdoorsy pieces adorn the room and beg to be taken home.
Kruger-Kukowski will join Brenda Luthi and Joan Frederickson as featured artists in two artisan showcases. According to Enerson, Kruger Kukowski will attend the Dec. 10 showcase. The other showcase date is Dec. 3.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.