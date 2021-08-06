Family members and friends of the late Ralph Erdrich gathered Thursday, Aug. 5 in Wahpeton for events including a Celebration of Life and the city’s Arbor Day ceremony.
Erdrich, who died in January at age 95, was known for everything including being a “Johnny Appleseed,” planting fruit trees in many towns. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren and honorary family members helped plant a bur oak tree north of the Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park. The planting was attended by many, including Ralph’s wife of 67 years, Rita.
“The stately oak will be a fitting living memorial,” Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer said. “We take a lot of pride in our trees, and so did Ralph.”
A year-round bicyclist, Ralph Erdrich was also known being active in athletics. Many of the Celebration of Life participants took part or were supporters of a remembrance 5K. Prior to the planting ceremony, Beyer also recalled Erdrich’s hobby of early morning basketball at the Wahpeton Community Center.
“Ralph would have one light on, just enough to see the basket,” Beyer said. “Well, a friend of his comes and turns them all one. Ralph walks over to the bank of lights and turns most of them off again. ‘One is good enough for us.’”
The planting ceremony also furthered a local tradition. For 37 years, Wahpeton has been known as a Tree City USA community. Mary O’Neill, a community forest specialist from Lisbon, North Dakota, said Wahpeton holds the state record for most Arbor Day Foundation Growth Awards, 26 to date.
While Arbor Day is officially observed in North Dakota on the first Friday in May, it can be celebrated any day in a community. Status as a Tree City USA member is obtained by having or maintaining a tree committee or department, community tree ordinance, community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita and proclamation and observation of Arbor Day.
“Nearly 70 percent of North Dakota residents live in Tree City USA communities,” O’Neill said.
During the planting ceremony, Beyer shared additional benefits given by trees. In addition to adding beauty to landscapes, they also provide a calming effect for humans, climate moderation, improved air quality, shade and even higher property values.
“Natural elements and wildlife are brought to the urban environment, which increases the quality of life for residents,” O’Neill wrote.
Ralph Erdrich’s devotion to quality of life was highlighted in his obituary.
“He studied life science, botany, chemistry and history beyond college and had the naturalist gift. He was a friend of conservation,” the obituary stated. “In his 80s he planted 200 pine seedlings in one Arbor Day at WIS shelter belt. … May there be many more stories, trees, wild birds and wild asparagus flags because of Ralph.”
For more photos from the planting ceremony, visit NABUR.
