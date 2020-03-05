The defendant in a Lidgerwood, North Dakota, burglary case has been ordered to pay $850 in restitution.
Dillon Joe Huber, 30, did not appear Thursday, March 5 in Richland County District Court. The Moorhead, Minnesota man was charged with one count of burglary, which he pleaded guilty to on Jan. 27, 2020.
Huber’s charge, initially class C felony-level, has been deemed a misdemeanor. In January, Judge Bradley Cruff ordered that Huber be confined for 90 days in the Richland County Jail, with credit for 52 days served. He also faced the possibility of an earlier release for good behavior.
Additionally, Huber was ordered to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and was placed on two years supervised probation. A total of $525 in court fees were waived.
Since Huber received a sentence of less than 360 days in jail, his charge was reduced from felony level to misdemeanor level. This follows a statute established in North Dakota Century Code, Daily News previously reported. Should Huber not successfully complete his probation, his charge would revert back to felony level.
Huber was accused of willfully entering a non-public place he was not permitted to enter or remain with the intent to commit theft.
On Dec. 7, 2019, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a theft in progress at a vacant house in rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota.
“The homeowners received a call about an unknown vehicle on their property,” Daily News reported. “One of the homeowners returned to find Huber inside the house.”
Huber allegedly admitted ownership of the unknown vehicle to sheriff’s deputies. The homeowner showed a deputy an unfamiliar black suitcase found in the house.
“The suitcase contained copper pipes,” court documents state. “There was copper cut near the outlets in the laundry room and there was a medicine cabinet missing from the bathroom.”
Prior to a search of the vehicle, documents continue, the victims’ medicine cabinet could be seen in Huber’s vehicle.
“Once a warrant was obtained, a search revealed copper wire and tubing (enough to fill the vehicle’s trunk area), tools including tin snips and a pry bar and a stun gun,” Daily News reported.
Court records as of Thursday did not state whether Huber’s amended charge was class A misdemeanor or class B misdemeanor level.
The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
Judge Cruff presided over the restitution hearing. Attorney Don Krassin represented Huber. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represented the state of North Dakota.
Huber is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
