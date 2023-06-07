Burgum announces presidential bid in Fargo

Speaking Wednesday at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo, Doug Burgum said North Dakotans took a chance when he first ran for governor in 2016. Reelected in 2020, he's now running as a Republican presidential candidate for 2024.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum made it official Wednesday, June 7. He's running as a Republican presidential candidate.

Speaking at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo, Burgum said North Dakotans took a chance when he first ran for governor in 2016.

North Dakota First Lady and Governor Kathryn and Doug Burgum, front right, greet supporters at his Wednesday announcement of a presidential campaign.
Outside the Sanctuary Events Center, protesters held rainbow flags or signs with slogans like 'If I die b/c of anti-trans H8, dump my body on Burgum’s front lawn.' Inside the center, the mood was lighter.
America’s presidential election will take place in less than 17 months, on Nov. 5, 2024. Doug Burgum is part of a candidate pool including President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.


