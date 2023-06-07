Burgum announces presidential bid in Fargo

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum made it official Wednesday, June 7. He’s running as a Republican presidential candidate.
Speaking at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo, Burgum said North Dakotans took a chance when he first ran for governor in 2016.
“That was another race where everybody said we’re starting out as a long shot and a dark horse,” Burgum said. “We think it’s a good place to be. I want to thank you all, because reelecting us in that landslide in 2020 — our 40-plus-point victory margin was the largest in the country in any of the 11 governor races that year — you are the ones that made that happen.”
Burgum’s hometown of Arthur, North Dakota, population 300, has often been invoked in his speeches over the last seven years. Wednesday’s presidential campaign announcement did not buck the trend.
“It shouldn’t be a surprise that small town values have guided me my entire life,” Burgum said. “Small town values are at the core of America. And frankly, big cities could use more ideas and more values from small towns right now.”
The sentiment earned applause from the crowd in Fargo, population 126,748.
As of Wednesday, Republican presidential candidates also include former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and U.S. Sen. Tom Scott of South Carolina. President Joe Biden is likely to remain the Democratic Party’s candidate.
"Where we come from, when something isn't working, you stop," Burgum said. "That's common sense. Joe Biden has got to go."
Make America Great Again Inc.’s statement about Burgum’s presidential run devoted just as much attention to DeSantis as it did Burgum.
“Unlike Ron DeSantis, Doug Burgum doesn't have to point to relatives to claim Midwestern credentials, spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said. “He was born and raised there. However, like Ron DeSantis, Doug Burgum will waste millions of dollars only to lose to President Donald Trump in Iowa."
Adam Goldwyn, chair of the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League, commented solely on Burgum.
“In June of 2016, many Democrats were relieved when Doug Burgum defeated the good-ole’ boys, thinking he’d bring fresh air to the capitol,” Goldwyn said. “So it was with great disappointment to watch how Burgum’s ambition to become president and his need to win a Republican primary fueled by hate and fear has resulted in policies that have taken away the rights and freedoms of North Dakotans.”
According to Goldwyn, Burgum:
• “Signed one of the strictest abortion bans in the nation and threatened doctors, nurses, and other health care workers with jail.”
• “Banned books and penalized librarians and teachers.”
• “Sold out North Dakota’s family farmers to multinational corporations.”
“The last thing the country needs is another bored billionaire whose need for attention is greater than his commitment to the American people as the president of the greatest country in the world,” Goldwyn said. “Burgum’s presidential campaign will be short, but the harm he has done to North Dakotans will last generations.”
Outside the Sanctuary Events Center, protesters held rainbow flags or signs with slogans like “If I die b/c of anti-trans H8, dump my body on Burgum’s front lawn.” Inside the center, the mood was lighter.
“Today is just the start of showing how much we can achieve when we all work together,” Burgum said.
America’s presidential election will take place in less than 17 months, on Nov. 5, 2024.