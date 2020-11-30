BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum announced that $2.5 million in emergency grant relief has been awarded to North Dakota colleges and universities to support modified learning and workforce training enhancements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, created by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), allows the governor to provide support to local educational agencies and institutions of higher education. North Dakota received approximately $5.93 million in GEER funding from the U.S. Department of Education, $2.5 million of which was made available to higher education through a competitive grant process.
“These grants will ensure our colleges and universities continue to have the resources and equipment they need to provide critical workforce training and education across the state,” Burgum said.
Over 40 proposals were received totaling more than $7.5 million for the competitive grants. Grants awarded will provide the needed resources to enhance training for students in the health care, manufacturing and energy industries, fund technology improvements needed for modified classrooms and support the creation of curriculum to adapt to education during and after the pandemic. A list of the grant awards is available.
A competitive grant process also was held for GEER funding for K-12 education. Those applications are still being evaluated.
For more information on North Dakota’s COVID-19 response, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus or www.ndresponse.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.