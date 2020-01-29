North Dakota is strong, growing and full of boundless energy, Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Giving his State of the State address, Burgum said North Dakota must seize its opportunities and reject self-imposed limitations. By doing so, residents, communities and the state itself can realize its fullest potential.
Speaking in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Gov. Burgum shared six words which he said make up the purpose of going into public service.
“(It’s to) empower people, improve lives (and) inspire success,” Burgum said.
Burgum’s speech included positive comments about North Dakota’s finances. His office described them as stabilizing, with reserves being rebuilt in the wake of funds being reallocated to cover revenue shortfalls.
“The Budget Stabilization Fund is expected to reach its statutory cap of $726.5 million — the fund’s highest balance ever — by the end of the current 2019-21 biennium,” the governor’s office stated.
General fund revenues through the first six months of the biennium are tracking at more than 7 percent, or $102 million, higher than what was forecast as of April 2019.
Democratic leaders said the Republican governor’s address was missing a clear, long-term tax plan.
“The reality is that taxes have gone up in most communities,” said North Dakota Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-District 23. “The political subdivisions have had to pick up the burden and put it on their local taxpayers.”
A model of shifting taxes higher and lower with each legislative session is now what Heckaman considers effective.
“There’s so many taxes out there that we need to consider, but I don’t see a long-term vision for North Dakota right now,” she said.
Burgum turned some attention toward looking back. He compared and contrasted 1930, 2010 and 2019.
In the earliest decade, North Dakota had a recorded population of 680,845. By 2010, the recorded population was 674,715.
“At the beginning of the last decade, we had less people in the state than there were 80 years before,” Burgum said. “Now, the word is out. We are gaining about 27 people per day. People who are choosing, wanting to become a resident.”
In 2019, Burgum said, North Dakota had a population of 762,062. The governor’s office called the latest population an estimated record high.
“By the time I’m finishing speaking, we’ll have gained a resident. It could even be two if I speak too long,” Burgum joked.
The address’ comments on population comes as America is preparing for the 2020 Census. Gov. Burgum is among the leaders encouraging strong participation from North Dakota residents.
“For every person not counted, the state stands to lose an estimated $19,100 in federal funding over the next decade,” the governor’s office stated.
North Dakota State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler reacted positively to Gov. Burgum’s comments about education. He referred to the new K-12 Education Coordination Council, whose membership includes the governor, teachers and other officials.
“We share the importance of putting students first in the decisions that we make about K-12 education,” Baesler said. “Our stakeholders are able to put their individual differences aside and talk about what is at the heart of everything that we do, and that is the students.”
Despite the State of the State’s optimism, some leaders are concerned about the consequences of existing partisan divides. North Dakota House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-District 44, shared his thoughts.
“There are too many ideologues who are voting for their self-interest versus what’s best for their communities and North Dakota,” Boschee said. “Voters in rural communities are paying for services that exist, but they don’t have access to them. That needs to change.”
