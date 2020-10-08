Burgum, criticized for COVID-19 performance, responds

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, attacked by Dr. Shelley Lenz for his performance in the COVID-19 pandemic, is responding to her claims.
Burgum, a Republican, faces Democratic-Nonpartisan League challenger Lenz and Libertarian challenger DuWayne Hendrickson in the North Dakota gubernatorial race. Lenz, in a recent Daily News interview, said Burgum was “not listening to the experts … his lack of leadership is going to result in more disease, a longer time to reach economic recovery and more divisiveness.”
“Throughout the entire pandemic, North Dakota has emphasized a North Dakota Smart approach to battling COVID-19 with targeted measures and a light touch of government in order to prioritize saving lives and livelihoods,” Burgum said.
The ND Smart Restart roadmap has allowed the state’s economy to remain more open than most other states, Burgum said. It has also allowed safeguarding against community spread and the addressing of hot spots as they arise.
“Our approach incorporates the expertise of a diverse array of experts and is saving lives and livelihoods,” Burgum said.
North Dakota confirmed the death of a female between ages 10-19 Thursday, Oct. 8. A resident of Mountrail County, she had underlying health conditions, the state health department confirmed. She is the first individual under age 20 in the state to have died from or related to COVID-19.
New single-day records for new COVID-19 cases, 531 total, and active cases, 3,832 total, were confirmed Thursday. North Dakota’s active cases rose from the 3,706 confirmed Wednesday, Oct. 7. The previous single day record for new cases, 508, was reached on Sept. 18, 2020.
Richland County confirmed 24 active COVID-19 cases Thursday. Four new cases were confirmed Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 273 cases. To date, there have been 247 local recoveries and two deaths.
In September, North Dakota introduced new COVID-19 guidelines that included moving 13 counties to the new normal guideline and eight to the elevated risk guideline.
“Our knowledge of COVID-19 has grown tremendously since March, as has our ability to manage and treat the disease,” Burgum said. “Some counties have had very few cases of COVID-19 while others have seen hot spots that were then addressed. A one-size-fits-all approach in a state as vast as North Dakota is not the best approach.”
Richland and Stutsman counties will be changing their COVID-19 risk level from moderate to low at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct 9. Beginning Friday evening, 24 North Dakota counties will be under moderate risk, 23 counties under low risk and six counties under new normal guidelines.
Counties which continue to have high numbers of active COVID-19 cases, including Cass and Burleigh counties, will remain under the moderate risk level.
Shortly after Burgum's announcement, Daily News readers asked how operations at city of Wahpeton and Richland County buildings would be affected. These buildings include Wahpeton City Hall, the Leach Public Library and the Richland County Courthouse.
"The city of Wahpeton will continue to provide city services with modifications until the number of positive COVID-19 cases within a 50 mile radius declines for 14 consecutive days," the city stated. "Modifications include limited public access, limited in person interactions and at times, modified hours of business."
"Richland County’s Pandemic Policy states that 'Visitors shall be screened prior to scheduled appointments or prior to entering each building,'" the county stated. "In order to accomplish this, keep our employees healthy, and provide needed services to our citizens, doors will remain locked and screening will continue, until such time as positive cases of COVID-19 have decreased within a 60 mile radius for 14 consecutive days."
Here are the numbers for Richland County's COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks:
• Oct. 8: 24 active, including four new; 273 cumulative to date
• Oct. 7: 20 active, including three new
• Oct. 6: 17 active, including two new
• Oct. 5: 21 active, including two new
• Oct. 4: 21 active, including two new
• Oct. 3: 23 active, including three new
• Oct. 2: 24 active, including two new
• Oct. 1: 26 active, including six new
• Sept. 30: 28 active, including none new
• Sept. 29: 31 active, including one new
• Sept. 28: 39 active, including four new
• Sept. 27: 37 active, including two new
• Sept. 26: 40 active, including nine new
• Sept. 25: 36 active, including one new
Burgum, Hendrickson and Lenz are scheduled to debate at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. The live event, sponsored by AARP North Dakota, will be broadcast on Prairie Public Broadcasting’s TV and radio networks, on Facebook and at video.prairiepublic.org.
Elected in 2016, Burgum took office on Jan. 3, 2017. Less than three weeks later, President Donald Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2017.
“When we first took office, President Obama was still in office, so we’ve proven we can work with Democratic and Republican administrations,” Burgum said.
The Trump Administration’s engagement in North Dakota has been unprecedented, Burgum said. It includes two visits each from the president and Vice President Mike Pence and visits from 18 cabinet secretaries.
“We’ve received tremendous support on a diverse set of issues from an array of agencies and leaders ranging from FEMA and the Department of Agriculture as we battled both historic flooding and drought, to Dr. Deborah Birx as we’ve addressed coronavirus,” Burgum said.
North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum recently spoke at the White House about the disease of addiction. She met with First Lady of the United States Melania Trump and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.
“Recovery Reinvented,” a free event dedicated to eliminating the stigma of addiction and empowering communities to support recovery, will be held virtually Wednesday, Oct. 28. In addition to hosts Doug and Kathryn Burgum, the event will feature media personality and addiction specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky and bestselling author David Sheff.
“The coronavirus has shined a light on the opportunity we have to dramatically improve how we deliver rural health care, behavioral health and long-term care,” Gov. Burgum said. “For example, the heightened emergence of telehealth has already begun to transform the ability to provide care and counseling to residents in ways that are more convenient and responsive to daily life. We have an opportunity to deliver more and better care that is more community-based and conducive to rural areas.”
In the interest of equal time for candidates, Daily News has reached out to DuWayne Hendrickson.
With less than a month until Election Day, look to Daily News for coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
