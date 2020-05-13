BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Friday, May 15, 2020, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump, who called upon all Americans to observe Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15 and Police Week, May 10-16, with appropriate ceremonies and activities.
“On Peace Officers Memorial Day, we honor the heroic law enforcement officers who laid down their lives in service and protection of our communities, our citizens and our freedoms,” Burgum said. “We will always remember and be grateful for the courageous men and women in uniform who lost their lives in the line of duty, including the 64 North Dakotans who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of public safety. During Police Week, we also pay tribute and extend our deepest gratitude to those officers who put themselves in harm’s way every day, especially during this time of heightened risk from COVID-19. Their bravery is an inspiration to us all.”
The annual North Dakota Peace Officers Memorial service has been canceled due to COVID-19. Alternatively, a virtual candlelight vigil and the reading of the names has been planned for 7 p.m. today, May 13, by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Additional details can be found by visiting https://nleomf.org/.
