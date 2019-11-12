Burgum, Hoeven speak at Veterans Day ceremony in Bismarck

BISMARCK — Nobody can believe Delvin Owen’s uniform fits as well as the day he was discharged.
Almost a lifetime ago, the Menoken, North Dakota, native served as a test pilot in Hawaii during World War II. Owen received a standing ovation on his 96th birthday at Bismarck’s Veterans Day ceremony at the North Dakota Heritage Center on Monday, Nov. 11.
Owen was among more than 150 veterans who attended the ceremony, which was put on by the local chapter of the American Legion.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven and Adjutant General Al Dohrmann of the North Dakota National Guard were among the speakers Monday.
Burgum, whose father served in World War II, commended Native American veterans and the more than 15,000 Vietnam veterans from North Dakota during his address.
“Veterans don’t seek recognition or accolades for their service. They do it because it’s their duty,” Burgum said. “Today, it’s our duty to share our gratitude.”
Hoeven said American troops are the best in the world because they’ve learned from veterans. Dohrmann said veterans must pass their traditions to young people.
“It’s important that we keep these traditions alive, so that the next generation of veterans and the next generation of citizens know what right looks like,” Dohrmann said.
Larry Young, the vice president of the North Dakota Vietnam Veterans of America, delivered the keynote address, in which he described his experiences serving in south Vietnam. The Rolette County native said he still thinks about the war every day.
“For a time, it became our way of life — seeing ourselves losing friends, seeing them getting wounded and dusting it off,” Young said.
Young said a patron at a Bismarck restaurant saw his military cap and anonymously paid for his dinner the night before. Veterans are very appreciative of these kinds of acts and people should try to thank veterans for their service when they see them in public places, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.