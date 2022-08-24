Purchase Access

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman Rep. Craig Headland and fellow legislators announced a landmark tax relief plan Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The plan would replace the state’s individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax, saving North Dakota taxpayers an estimated $250 million annually and eliminating the individual income tax burden altogether for nearly 60% of the state’s taxpayers.



