Burgum, Lenz focusing on education

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and challenger Dr. Shelley Lenz are directing their attention in July to education.
With four months until the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election, Burgum and Lenz are scheduled to hold virtual and listening events about best practices and proposed outcomes.
The 2020 Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education will be held virtually on Tuesday, July 21. Sal Kahn, founder of the free online learning platform Khan Academy, will be its featured speaker.
“Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from local and national leaders, participate in locally led sessions about best practices and innovation in the classroom, and engage in the conversation surrounding a safe restart to school this coming fall,” Burgum’s office stated.
To register for the summit, visit https://2020innovativeeducationsummit.eventbrite.com.
Lenz, meanwhile, will hold a Thursday, July 9 listening session. The event, scheduled for 7 p.m., is designed to allow discussion about how proposed 10 percent budget cuts to higher education may affect residents, schools and North Dakota as a whole.
“Join Dr. Shelley for a non-partisan discussion on funding higher education in North Dakota,” Lenz’s website stated. “All are welcome to participate and speak.”
To receive the Zoom link, RSVP at www.lenz-vigfornd.com/rsvp. To ask a question of submit suggestions for education funding, email listeningtour@lenz-vigfornd.com.
The North Dakota gubernatorial race is one of several that will be decided in November. National races include the U.S. presidency and North Dakota’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Local races include two positions on the Richland County Board of Commissioners.
Mail-in voting continues to generate conversation and debate. Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage answered some frequently asked questions.
Is there a difference between voting by mail and casting an absentee ballot?
A mail-in ballot is the same as an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots must be returned to the auditor’s office or postmarked before Election Day, unless there is an executive order from the governor allowing them to be returned on Election Day.
Am I eligible for an absentee ballot?
Any North Dakota resident who will be of voting age on election day may apply for an absentee ballot and vote by mail.
Can I request my absentee ballot now?
Yes. Contact the Richland County Auditor’s office, Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N., Wahpeton, ND 58075. A copy of your ID is not required, as long as relevant information such as proof of address is filled out on the absentee ballot application. The application is also available at www.vote.nd.gov.
When I applied for an absentee ballot for the primary election in June, I indicated I wanted an absentee ballot for November. Am I all set?
Yes. Your ballot will come as soon as they’re available.
I didn’t indicate I wanted an absentee ballot for November when I took care of my primary election business. Am I out of luck?
No. You can still apply for an absentee ballot.
Do I have to apply for an absentee ballot?
As of July 1, no. Mail-in voting for Richland County, North Dakota, would only be mandatory by a vote of the five-member Board of Commissioners. The board is kept informed on matters that might require the suspension of polling locations, such as increases in COVID-19 cases or mandates from state offices.
When will my absentee ballot be available?
Ballots are generally available 40-45 days before Election Day, so voters can expect to receive their absentee ballots beginning in late September.
Is there a deadline for requesting an absentee ballot?
Around Tuesday, Oct. 27 or later, it’s recommended to email a ballot application rather than mail the application. Around Friday, Oct. 30 or later, it’s recommended to stop by the auditor’s office to pick up a ballot.
Should I mail my absentee ballot or use a public dropbox?
Either will be available for general election voters. Mailed returned ballots require 55 cents of postage (a “Forever” stamp). Public drop boxes are available at buildings including the Richland County Courthouse and are kept secure.
Are absentee ballots used by only a few voters?
In recent years, mail-in voting has become more popular. As of July 1, the Richland County Auditor’s office has received 2,942 absentee ballot requests for the general election.
Look to Daily News for updated coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
