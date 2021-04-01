Burgum makes first veto of 2021, signs 31 bills

Legislation worth considering in December should still be worth considering in January, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum wrote.
Burgum, R-N.D., made his first veto of 2021 on Wednesday, March 31, going against House Bill 1378. The bill related to the authority for the state legislature to conduct business in December of even-numbered years.
The legislature, which traditionally meets beginning in January of odd-numbered years, passed HB 1378 with varying amounts of affirmation. It received a 57-36 vote from the North Dakota House of Representatives and a 41-6 vote from the North Dakota Senate.
“House Bill 1378 could have serious consequences,” Burgum wrote.
North Dakota’s governor and lieutenant governor, per the state Constitution, are not sworn in until December 15 of an election year. HB 1378, Burgum wrote, could result in a new legislative assembly, including newly-elected members, casting votes on new legislation in early December.
“(It would) be acted upon by an outgoing governor just days before leaving office and before the new governor has an opportunity to consider the legislation,” Burgum wrote.
Richland County, North Dakota, includes the state’s 25th and 26th political districts. A majority of the six local legislators voted for HB 1378. State Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, was among the nay voters.
In addition to vetoing HB 1378, Gov. Burgum signed 31 House and Senate bills Wednesday. As a public service, Daily News will briefly summarize some of the bills and share how District 25 and District 26 legislators voted.
House Bill 1105 related to breastfeeding, stating that a woman may breastfeed her child in any location, public or private, where the woman and her child are otherwise authorized to be. The bill passed unanimously, 47-0, in the Senate and 83-11 in the House. Among the House’s nay voters were state Reps. Sebastian Ertelt and Kathy Skroch, both R-District 26.
Richland County’s six legislators voted in favor of several bills, including:
• House Bill 1411, which states that with some exceptions, it is unlawful to hunt at night with the aid of a spotlight or any other light; the bill received a 92-2 vote in the House and a 47-0 vote in the Senate
• House Bill 1461, concerning filling vacancies in legislative offices; the bill states that the governor may not fill such a vacancy; HB 1461 received a unanimous, 94-0, vote the House and a unanimous vote in the Senate
• Senate Bill 2249, introduced by Sen. Jason Heitkamp, R-District 26, and Reps. Ertelt and Skroch, concerning deposits of North Dakota’s oil and gas tax revenue; the bill passed unanimously in the Senate and 65-29 in the House
• Senate Bill 2264, concerning penalties for the possession of marijuana by an individual under age 21; the bill passed unanimously in the Senate and 91-3 in the House
All of the bills Gov. Burgum signed Wednesday received majority votes from the North Dakota Legislative Assembly. In some situations, however, a Richland County legislator may have either not voted for the bill or was absent from voting.
Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, was absent when the House voted 91-0 for House Bill 1214. Introduced by Schreiber-Beck, the bill concerns taxes imposed on air carrier transportation companies. The companies include any other certified air carrier that shares a flight designator code with, operates under the same trade name as and/or operates under the same livery as an air carrier transportation company. HB 1214 passed unanimously in the Senate.
Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, and Sen. Heitkamp were among the 44-2 majority in favor of Senate Bill 2265. The bill relates to allowing unaccompanied homeless minors to access health care without parental consent. The bill had more nay votes in the House, including from Reps. Ertelt and Skroch, but still passed, 66-28.
Limited to 80 days total, the 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly is schedule to conclude by April 30 in Bismarck. Bills can be tracked by visiting legit.nd.gov.
