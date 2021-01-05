Burgum: ND ‘well-positioned to rebound and recover’

Flooding, drought, COVID-19, market crashes and major economic contractions experienced in 2020 were part of what North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum called “a flood of black swan events.”
Burgum, delivering his State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 5 in Bismarck, North Dakota, nevertheless had an optimistic message.
“As we look forward to the 2021-23 biennium, it is clear that we are well-positioned to rebound and recover, thanks to the courage, the grit, the ingenuity and the resiliency of North Dakotans,” Burgum, a Republican, said.
The State of the State, Burgum said, includes optimism and new beginnings. During the address, Burgum thanked several citizen groups, including frontline healthcare workers, first responders and educators.
“(The state) is built on the confidence of overcoming adversity and the knowledge that we will emerge stronger than ever,” Burgum said.
Shortly after, Burgum said North Dakota has a historic opportunity to do everything from investing in infrastructure to building “true legacy projects for the prosperity of North Dakotans for generations to come.”
“We can accomplish off of this with a fiscally conservative state budget that holds the line on general fund spending, invests in our priorities and maintains healthy reserves, all without raising taxes,” he said.
North Dakota Republicans are failing working families, Kylie Oversen said shortly after Burgum’s address. Oversen, chairwoman of the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League Party, also delivered a State of the State address.
“We must invest in infrastructure that not only includes roads, bridges and gas lines, but the resources and services that make raising a family and earning a living wage possible like affordable housing, education, childcare and healthcare,” the party posted on Facebook following Oversen’s address.
North Dakota’s strength comes from its work ethic, independence, natural resources and more, Oversen said. Skyrocketing rent and childcare costs, limited access to affordable healthcare and a lack of support for education are among the issues preventing communities and working families from lives they are “capable and deserving of.”
“So far, our leaders have failed to even begin to solve many of these problems, whether through inaction, indifference or inability. But, a new year is here, a new legislative session has begun and we have the opportunity now to invest in North Dakota first,” Oversen said.
Burgum and Oversen’s addresses occurred on the first day of the 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly. Limited to 80 legislative days, the state assembly is scheduled to conclude by April 30, 2021.
Among the individuals recognized by Burgum was former state Sen. Lonnie Laffen, R-District 43. Laffen, who died in December 2020, once amended remarks made by former state Sen. John Andrist, R-District 2, who died in January 2018.
“If you were born in the United States, you have already won the lottery,” Burgum said, quoting Andrist and Laffen. “If you had the chance to grow up in a small town in North Dakota, you won it again. And if you had the chance to live and work in a community like Grand Forks — I’ve won the lottery at least three times.”
Every day, Burgum said, people are grateful for the chance to make an even better place for their children, grandchildren and generations beyond.
“The lottery ticket we hold in our hands is not ours — it’s theirs,” he said. “Future generations. Let us invest wisely in their future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.