Burgum, now in second term, reflects on 2020 in ND

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, now in his second term, gave a possible preview of his State of the State Address.
In a statement released Monday, Dec. 28, Burgum gave a summary of his administration’s work in 2020. The governor’s platform includes the Main Street Initiative, work with behavioral health, addiction, education and tribal partnerships and “reinventing government.”
“The historic health and economic challenges of the past year remind us of North Dakotans’ strength, resiliency and ability to overcome adversity,” Burgum stated. “This inspired our administration to work even harder on behalf of the citizens of our great state, and we are filled with gratitude every day for the opportunity to serve.”
Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford were re-elected in November 2020, defeating Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidates Dr. Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig and Libertarian candidates DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek.
During the election season, Burgum responded to claims that North Dakota was not doing enough to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our knowledge of COVID-19 has grown tremendously since March, as has our ability to manage and treat the disease,” he said in October. “Some counties have had very few cases of COVID-19 while others have seen hot spots that were then addressed. A one-size-fits-all approach in a state as vast as North Dakota is not the best approach.”
At the same time, the Burgum administration highlighted its whole-of-government approach to addressing natural disasters. The governor’s office singled out spring flooding estimated to have caused more than $40 million in damages to roads and other public infrastructure in 21 eastern counties.
“Presidential disaster declarations requested by Burgum were granted for spring flooding between April 1-20, 2020, and for a severe summer storm June 29-July 1 that caused flash flooding in six counties across northern North Dakota and resulted in more than $5 million in damage to roads and infrastructure,” the governor’s office stated.
Still, it was the COVID-19 response that gathered much attention and resources. Everything from public health to education was impacted.
“In less than a month (between March 15-April 1, 2020), school districts across the state were able to transition from the traditional classroom-based system to a full distance learning model for the last two months of the 2019-20 school year,” Burgum stated.
Later in the year, North Dakota was one of four states selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as part of a pilot project to plan for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine became available earlier in December.
“With no additional staff resources, OMB (the office of management and budget) successfully managed the allocation, distribution and reporting of $1.25 billion of federal Coronavirus Relief Fund moneys — roughly equivalent to one-quarter of the state’s two-year general fund budget,” Burgum stated.
In other news, the third annual Main Street ND Summit was held in October. It included the introduction of the New Development Calculator and the Economic Development Ecosystem Map. Both were announced as tools to aid communities and development.
Efforts were made for all types of North Dakota communities, Burgum stated.
“The re-energized Rural Development Council used results from the Rural Economic Development survey to set priorities for long-term rural economic and community growth, including stabilizing rural development funding, investment in infrastructure, quality of life and high-paying jobs, and building leadership capacity,” the governor’s office reported.
Burgum is scheduled to deliver the State of the State on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. That same day, the 67th Legislative Assembly will open in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Look to Daily News for continued coverage of the Burgum administration, North Dakota Legislature and the state’s relationship with the U.S. government.
