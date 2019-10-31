BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum announced the recipients of the 2019 Main Street Awards honoring communities demonstrating excellence in elevating the three pillars of the Main Street Initiative through local projects or other efforts.
“We deeply appreciate communities for their dedication and commitment to differentiating and enhancing the quality of life for their residents, present and future,” Burgum said. “With deepest gratitude, we recognize these communities for their tremendous efforts to create healthy, vibrant communities poised to attract and retain a 21st century workforce.”
The Main Street Awards are a collaborative effort of the Office of the Governor, the North Dakota Department of Commerce and North Dakota State University Extension.
The awards and winners are:
ND Legendary Heritage Award – Mandan, for attracting and retaining workforce by preserving an entire block of downtown buildings to create the Historic Apartments on 4th.
This award recognizes communities focused on preserving and protecting their historical assets.
Revitalizer Award – Cavalier, for attracting visitors to rural communities by creating opportunities to improve visitors’ experiences with a lively Main Street featuring improved storefronts, lights, music, green space and more.
Livability for All Ages Award – Grand Forks’ Longest Table, for empowering residents by hosting a free dinner to foster stronger connections, discuss community challenges and spur civic innovation.
Livability for All Ages Award – Bismarck’s Parks and Recreation District, for creating a high quality of life by providing public parks, programs, facilities and leisure services.
Differentiator Award –The Arts Partnership, for leading the communities of Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead in problem-solving ways to attract businesses, workforce and visitors by leveraging the local art sector.
ND Arts and Culture Award – Jamestown’s Downtown Arts Market, for creating an invaluable addition to Jamestown’s downtown by bringing the community together and highlighting surrounding businesses, restaurants and buildings.
Vibrancy Award – Hettinger, for creating the Helping Hettinger Day to promote community service and volunteer recognition and the empowerment of local leaders to make a difference.
Main Street Excellence Award – West Fargo, for successfully developing a public-private partnership to fund more than $40 million in redevelopment, including five new mixed-used buildings, a civic plaza and branding future street improvements to promote walkability and livability.
Main Street Excellence Award – Milnor, for successfully completing 52 projects; assisting local entrepreneurs and businesses; and creating a vibrant community by planting trees across the community.
Future Leaders Empowerment Award – Empowering Youth to Build a Strong Community, for creating a youth program in Beach that actively engages youth throughout the year to complete community projects led by adult leaders.
This award recognizes a community that seeks to engage students in creating a healthy, vibrant community through leadership development, community planning or workforce exploration in local industries.
Legendary Young Leader Award – Anna Scallon of Williston, for her involvement with the Main Street Initiative Student Advisory Committee.
This award recognizes a young North Dakota leader who has shown exemplary leadership in their community by speaking up, getting engaged and/or motivating others to invest in their community.
Legendary Young Leader Award – Sandra Larson of Sheyenne, for leading community events and initiating the Sheyenne Restoration Project.
Legendary Young Leader Award – Baleigh Ripplinger of McClusky, for exemplifying leadership and community service by creating the local floral business, Forget Me Not.
