Burgum signs emergency snow removal grants bill into law

Whether they were personal or public works plows, not to mention the shovels, they went to work on sidewalks, driveways and roadways. A winter weather warning affecting portions of southeast North Dakota and west central Minnesota is set to expire at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 6.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

A blizzard warning for positions of west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota was still in effect Wednesday, April 5, but that did not stop some intrepid Twin Towns Area residents from their responsibilities.

Whether they were personal or public works plows, not to mention the shovels, they went to work on sidewalks, driveways and roadways. The winter weather warning, affecting portions of southeast North Dakota and west central Minnesota, is set to expire at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 6.

Burgum signs emergency snow removal grants bill into law

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., center signed Senate Bill 2183 into law Tuesday, April 4. The bill appropriates $20 million for emergency snow removal grants. Its sponsors include state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, seen behind Gov. Burgum.
Burgum signs emergency snow removal grants bill into law

SB 2183 provides $15 million in funding for reimbursement grants to tribes, counties, cities and townships for snow removal costs from Oct. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, and an additional $5 million for reimbursement for the period of Oct. 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023, according to the state of North Dakota.


Tags