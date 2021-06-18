Busche sworn in as ND Boys State Governor

Too often, Ian Busche said Tuesday, June 15, the voices of average North Dakotans have been ignored by politicians more focused on their own agendas rather than the will of the people.
Busche, an incoming high school senior from Hazen, North Dakota, was giving his inaugural address before the 2021 North Dakota Boys State. Busche and outgoing high school senior Granger Dick, Lisbon, North Dakota, were part of a history-making day at Boys State.
For the first time, to make up for the loss of a 2020 Boys State due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were two Boys State governors elected. Tuesday evening included three governors presiding: outgoing 2019 governor Nikoli Schoenborn, Bottineau, North Dakota; Dick and Busche.
Busche’s address called on Boys State participants to create changes to end political disengagement and improve the future.
“North Dakotans want quality education, strong infrastructure and clean energy without being taxed into oblivion,” Busche said. “North Dakota was built on energy production. It is still essential to our economy event today. Many things can be done to start the shift to a greener North Dakota.”
Change happens slowly, Busche said, but people can be the catalyst. North Dakotans can show America what the state is capable of through energy.
“We may be divided into cities, counties and even parties, but today we come together as North Dakotans. Our love and focus for North Dakota are what keeps us together and pushes us towards bettering this great state,” Busche said.
Kathy and Nathan Busche joined Ian on stage when he was sworn into office by Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen of the North Dakota Supreme Court.
Ian Busche was one of several Boys State participants inaugurated Tuesday at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton. Participants traditionally represent a political party and American city or region, as well as their North Dakota hometowns. The full list of elected individuals includes:
• 2021 Gov. Ian Busche, Federalist-Denver, Hazen, North Dakota
• 2021 Lt. Gov. Rylan Vibeto, F-St. Louis, Minot, North Dakota
• 2020 Gov. Granger Dick, F-Denver, Lisbon, North Dakota
• 2020 Lt. Gov Paul Whitaker, F-Chicago, Mayville, North Dakota
• 2021 Secretary of State Landon Allex, Nationalist-Denver, Horace, North Dakota
• 2021 Agriculture Commissioner Anthony Wanner, N-St. Louis, Fargo, North Dakota
• 2021 Attorney General Omkar Jarajapu, F-Honolulu, West Fargo, North Dakota
• 2021 State Treasurer Aidan Sears, F-Honolulu, Wheatland, North Dakota
• 2021 State Auditor Josiah Scott, N-Chicago, Cooperstown, North Dakota
A total of 70 young men participated in the 2021 Boys State. Local participants included Spencer Hettwer, Wahpeton; and Samuel Elliot, Chase Evans and Jace Steffens, all from Hankinson, North Dakota.
More Boys State information is in this weekend’s Goodlife section.
