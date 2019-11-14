The Business Connection held its 13th annual Night of Indulgence Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Wahpeton Events Center.
Over 260 people attended this year’s event to “sip and shop.” Those who attended indulged in shopping, snacking on complimentary appetizers and desserts, activities, and drinks at a cash bar.
“I think it was amazing,” said Jodi Hendrickson, Business Connection vice president and Edward Jones financial advisor. “It’s grown every year. Especially having it at the event center this year we have plenty of room.”
Members from the group set up tables full of activities and indulgences for the community to partake in and purchase. Attendees had a chance to win door prizes from the tables by purchasing candy canes. One $150, two $75 and three $50 gift cards were given away as additional prizes. These gift cards are eligible at any of the 24 member’s business.
All money raised from the event will be donated to the Red River Quilters, Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF). The Red River Quilters are one of two organizations in North Dakota that are a part of the QOVF.
“We have different charities in the area write us why they need the funding and what it’s used for. This year we had three presented to us and this is the one voted for. It’s just each year different charities need different things,” Hendrickson said.
In previous years, The Business Connection has donated to local organizations such as BIO Girls, Richland Wilkin County Food Pantry, Three River Crisis Center, The Humane Society of Wahpeton/Breckenridge and Richland Wilkin United Way.
This donation is helpful for the organization to purchase necessary supplies such as needles, thread and fabric. Each quilt costs approximately $150-250. The total donations are still being counted.
“The donation is so important to our group,” LouAnn Lee, president of the Red River Quilters, said. “It helps us be able to continue our cause by sewing quilts for veterans who have been touched by war.”
The Business Connection is comprised of 24 women in various types of business in the community.
“We’ve been together for 14 years. It’s a non-competitive networking group. To be in there you have to be involved in a business. We having banking, we have insurance, we have investment, we have chiropractic, you know – all different ones. We don’t ever have two of one business,” Hendrickson said.
