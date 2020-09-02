Business continues in Richland County buildings

Officials in Richland County, North Dakota, want the public to know that business is continuing as usual.
Wahpeton buildings including the Richland County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center (where the Richland County Health Department, among other departments, conducts business) will continue to serve clients and guests as they have since the onset of COVID-19.
“We’re here. We’re open,” Richland County Communications and 911 Manager Jill Breuer said. “We do ask that you make an appointment or call ahead before you visit. We’re also going to screen you ahead of time.”
Making an appointment with the appropriate department is a suggestion for all county clients, guests, visitors and vendors. At the same time, if someone shows up at the door, they’re not going to immediately be turned away.
“Individuals not making appointments will need to call the respective department or county office they need to gain access to the area they wish to visit,” Richland County stated.
Anyone without an appointment will be tended to in a timely manner, Breuer said.
Breuer is one member of a six-individual committee which coordinated Richland County’s visitor procedure. The others include Pat Giese, Richland County Health Department; Facilities Manager John Anderson; Veterans Service Officer Mary Vetter; Bev Krassin, Richland County Social Services; and Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht.
Visitors are asked to enter the courthouse through its north entrance and the law enforcement center through its main south entrance. They will be screened at the entrances, asked questions including:
• Have you had a new onset of symptoms you feel are consistent with viral illness, such as cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell within the last 14 days?
• Have you been diagnosed with COVID-19 or contacted by the North Dakota Department of Health as determined to be a close contact?
• Have you traveled out of the country or internationally within the past 14 days?
If an individual answers no to all questions, he or she will be asked about how long they intend to be in the county building. If it’s for 15 minutes or longer, they’ll have their temperature taken. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed in the county building.
“The only thing new is the temperature screening,” Giese said. “We’ve been following these guidelines since March.”
All clients and building visitors are encouraged to bring their own face mask, or one will be provided upon access to a county building. Masks are required for everyone when social distancing guidelines cannot be maintained.
“Business which can be conducted over the phone or by email or fax is encouraged to reduce the change of spreading COVID-19 or influenza,” Richland County stated.
County officials are also working to call in advance individuals with scheduled appointments.
“We like to call them the morning of their appointment and go over the screening questions,” Giese said. “If we don’t reach them or somebody comes to the door, we can do the screening questions there.”
Additional steps to slow the transmission and reduce the risk of COVID-19 in county buildings include the addition of ultraviolet lights and plexiglass barriers, as well as enhanced disinfection of high touch areas and offices.
“With the increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the state of North Dakota and in Richland County, employee and public safety is our number one goal,” the county stated. “By taking preventative steps such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing in the workplace and screening visitors, we are confident we are doing our part to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community.”
Richland County residents are also advised to sign up for the Everbridge emergency notification and weather warning system if they haven’t already.
“It’s important, it’s available and it’s free,” Breuer said.
