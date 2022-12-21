The Breckenridge City Council meeting Monday, Dec. 19, ended with an extra goodbye as the group recognized departing council member Rick Busko.
During the November election, Busko was elected as District 4 representative for the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners. Serving in this new role, Busko stepped down from the city council after serving there for four years.
“Its bittersweet. I’m moving on to county commissioner but these guys got my feet wet in politics here,” Busko said.
Near the end of the meeting, Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson presented Busko with a certificate of recognition for his dedication to Breckenridge.
“I just want to say thanks to everybody on the city council,” Busko said during the meeting.
According to Busko, he has learned a good deal from his time on the council.
“It has been good though, it has been an eye-opening experience. I’m looking forward to now moving on to the county commissioner role. I am glad I did this first through ‘cause it gave me a true aspect of local government,” Busko said.
Before the meeting was adjourned, Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard noted the importance of reaching out to friends and family around this time of year.
“Although holidays are supposed to be a happy time, not everyone experiences happiness during holidays,” Karlgaard said.
Karlgaard asked those in attendance to be especially caring and listen to their loved ones.
“My ask is that we all just take this as a note, pay attention to your friends and family … Sometimes you won’t know anything. Sometimes you will only catch a small phrase or something that is going on in a loved one’s life. Pay attention to it. Be there for them and give them the help they need so it doesn’t have to end in a tragedy,” Karlgaard said.