Busko says goodbye at City Council meeting
Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson, right, presents a certificate to Rick Busko, left, who is leaving the city council after his recent election to the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners.

 Levi Jones • Daily News

The Breckenridge City Council meeting Monday, Dec. 19, ended with an extra goodbye as the group recognized departing council member Rick Busko.

During the November election, Busko was elected as District 4 representative for the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners. Serving in this new role, Busko stepped down from the city council after serving there for four years.



