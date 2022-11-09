Busko to take seat on Wilkin Commission
Buy Now

Wilkin County Commission-elect Rick Busko waves to folks from the front seat of his bright orange truck at the Sept. 10 Headwaters Day Parade. 

 Daily News file photo

In most elections throughout Wilkin County, incumbents held onto their seats and in Breckenridge and Rothsay two elected candidates have served on the respective council in the past. Breckenridge Council Member Rick Busko has beaten out candidate Mark Engebretson for a spot on the Wilkin County Commission.

By a 50-vote margin, Busko will replace 20-year District 4 Commissioner Neal Folstad. Jon Green ran unopposed and will retain his seat on the board as they welcome their new member in January.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 