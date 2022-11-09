Busko to take seat on Wilkin Commission

In most elections throughout Wilkin County, incumbents held onto their seats and in Breckenridge and Rothsay two elected candidates have served on the respective council in the past. Breckenridge Council Member Rick Busko has beaten out candidate Mark Engebretson for a spot on the Wilkin County Commission.
By a 50-vote margin, Busko will replace 20-year District 4 Commissioner Neal Folstad. Jon Green ran unopposed and will retain his seat on the board as they welcome their new member in January.
The Wilkin County Sheriff’s race had a much larger margin with Sheriff Tony Harris obtaining nearly double the votes his opponent Josh Nack received. Harris got 1638 votes to Nack’s 848 meaning the appointed sheriff following Rick Fiedler’s retirement will remain in the position.
“I’m humbled to be in the service of Wilkin County for the next four years,” Harris said. “It’s absolutely humbling.”
Breckendrige saw mostly incumbents retain their seats. In the school board, Justin Neppl, Marc Hasbarge and Clayton Ernst successfully fought off their opponent Lisa Overlee by more than 200 votes. Beth Meyer and James Jawaski will continue serving on the city council alongside council member-elect Evie Fox.
Fox beat out the other newcomer, Brooks Klinnert, by 120 votes securing her a spot almost 20 years after she was previously a council member.
“I just want to say thank you to the people of Breckenridge and everyone who turned out to vote,” Fox said. “I’ll try to do what they (the citizens) would want me to do.”
Rothsay broke from the pack seeing three new-ish faces taking a seat on the dais. Dana (DJ) Holland Jr. won the special two-year election against Heather Weber, securing the spot he was appointed to when it was vacated.
In the four-year council member election, both incumbents, Daryl Schleeter and Darrell Tollefson, were shafted from their spots and will be replaced by Nathan Ziegler and Shane Balken in January.
Nearly 80% of voters in Rothsay showed up to the polls and their votes were almost evenly distributed between candidates. Balken received 68, Ziegler received 57, Tollefson received 54 and Schleeter received 49.
We knew all the elected school board members in the Campbell-Tintah race would be newcomers as none of the incumbents ran again. The winners are Shana Klindt, Michael Porter and Ben Loll receiving 136, 118 and 120 votes respectively.
These results are still considered preliminary and will not be certified until election officials have canvassed.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.