Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, the Wahpeton Community Center was bustling.
Within minutes after doors opened for the 32nd Annual Sportsmen’s Smoker, numerous guests were either in line for wild game chili or stew, looking over raffle items or chatting with their friends and neighbors.
“All of our advance tickets — 500 total — were sold out,” Becky Truesdell said. “And we’re still letting in people at the door. It’s exciting.”
Truesdell was among the countless volunteers and organizers who kept the Smoker going Saturday night. The event is the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club’s only annual fundraiser.
“The smoker supports everything that we do,” Club President Greg Gerou said previously.
Gerou kept guests informed during the smoker, reporting on the evening’s food, raffles and games. More than 160 items were available as part of the general, ladies and meat raffles. They included:
• a knife, metal sign and gift card package donated by Cook Chiropractic Clinic, Lindberg’s Shooter Shoppe and Pizza Ranch
• an air rifle and free burrito donated by Red River Valley and Western Railroad and Taco John’s
• a Mall of America amusement park package donated by KBMW and B92.7
• a beaver hat and gloves donated by Hough Furs
• a Thermacell, metal sign and gift card package donated by the Gazette Barber Shop, Lindberg’s Shooter Shoppe and Thrifty White Pharmacy in Breckenridge, Minnesota
• a makeup gift bag and gift card package from Mary Kay — April Brejcha and Prante’s Fine Dining
“Thank you to the businesses and individuals who donated prizes and/or their time to make this evening a success,” the club stated. “(We also thank) the Wahpeton Community Center for the use of their facility. A big thanks (also) to all who came tonight to help support our wildlife and youth projects.”
Mandy Steinberger, manager of the Breckenridge Family Community Center, said she was happy to support something she likes.
“If I win, that’s great. If not, it’s still going to a good cause,” Steinberger said as she dropped tickets into the raffle basket.
“First prize is a Mossberg Patriot 308 with a scope, followed by cash prizes from $50 to $100,” Daily News previously reported.
Smoker attendees under age 18 were required to attend with a parent or guardian.
“We try to have something for everyone,” Rich Truesdell said previously. “We encourage families to come. We do get a good amount of people and we try to keep this open to everyone.”
The Junior Wildlife Club, a subdivision of the Sportsmen’s Club, is free, youth-orientated and offered to all between ages 8-16.
“Join today (for) fun outdoor-related activities the third Thursday of each month,” a card stated.
The Sportsmen’s Club itself has one meeting a month and various volunteer events year wide.
“Be involved as little or as much as you want,” the club stated.
To learn more, visit rrasc.net.
