Butterflies take flight in show of mourning, support

Approximately 200 butterflies, natives of Florida, were released Thursday, July 27 by Vertin-Munson Funeral Home Funeral Director Whitney Hauschild. The act climaxed the annual Summer Remembrance Picnic for mourners and their supporters.
Numerous people experienced “butterfly kisses” Thursday, July 27 in Wahpeton.
The annual “Summer Remembrance Picnic,” is a collaboration between Vertin-Munson Funeral Home of Wahpeton and Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home of Breckenridge, Minnesota. For several years, mourners and their supporters have been invited to attend an evening designed to promote release, healing and ongoing love.
“As you release this butterfly in honor of me, know that I’m with you and will always be,” the poet Jill Haley wrote. “Hold a hand, say a prayer/close your eyes and see me there. Although you may feel a bit torn apart/please know that I’ll be forever in your heart. Now, fly away, butterfly, as high as you can go/I’m right there with you more than you know.”
Between Aug. 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, Vertin-Munson served the families of 124 deceased individuals. Joseph Vertin & Sons served the families of 64 deceased individuals. The staff of both funeral homes thanked all guests attending Thursday’s picnic. Once again, it concluded with the traditional release of approximately 200 butterflies into the skies above Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
“We want people to have the opportunity to come together in community and support each other through the journey of grieving and having loss,” said Colette Barton, a grief care coordinator with Joseph Vertin & Sons. “We do have services during the holidays, but sometimes, the holidays feel very full, especially emotionally. That can add another layer of grief. This is another opportunities for folks to come together and support each other.”
The butterflies, natives of Florida, were once again released by Vertin-Munson Funeral Director Whitney Hauschild. Releasing butterflies is a majestic experience for Hauschild. She appreciates how Remembrance Picnic guests take comfort and joy from the sight. Some guests embrace the butterflies before their flight.
“It’s about the pause to feel whatever feelings you’re feeling in the moments,” Barton said. “For some, they feel that the butterfly is touching their heart just like a loved one. It’s an opportunity for us to intentionally pause, remember and reflect.”
Oden Link, 8, is the son of Whitney and the late James David “JD” Link, Mooreton, North Dakota. Members of the Link family watched as Oden was among those who held a butterfly Thursday night.
“You were holding your dad in your hands,” Whitney Link told her son.
Not far away, Trista Hodges held a butterfly reminiscent of her son, the late Zackary “Zack” Willprecht, formerly of Breckenridge.
“That’s Zack. He’s going 100 miles an hour,” Hodges said, smiling as she held the fast-fluttering butterfly before it took off for the evening.