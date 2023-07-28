Butterflies take flight in show of mourning, support

Approximately 200 butterflies, natives of Florida, were released Thursday, July 27 by Vertin-Munson Funeral Home Funeral Director Whitney Hauschild. The act climaxed the annual Summer Remembrance Picnic for mourners and their supporters.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Numerous people experienced “butterfly kisses” Thursday, July 27 in Wahpeton.

The annual “Summer Remembrance Picnic,” is a collaboration between Vertin-Munson Funeral Home of Wahpeton and Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home of Breckenridge, Minnesota. For several years, mourners and their supporters have been invited to attend an evening designed to promote release, healing and ongoing love.

Oden Link, 8, is the son of Whitney and the late James David 'JD' Link, Mooreton, N.D
Trista Hodges held a butterfly reminiscent of her son, the late Zackary 'Zack' Willprecht, formerly of Breckenridge, Minn.
Whitney Hauschild, standing, appreciates how Remembrance Picnic guests take comfort and joy from the sight of released butterflies. Some guests embrace them before their flight.
The staff of both participating funeral homes thanked all guests attending Thursday’s picnic.


