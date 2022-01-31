By the numbers: Breakdown of Budget to Move Minnesota Forward

$7.7 billion surplus

In December 2021, Minnesota Management and Budget forecasted a $7.7 billion budget surplus in the state for the 2022-2023 biennium. Last week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan detailed plans for supporting families and children and expanding economic opportunities in their Budget to Move Minnesota Forward. Here are some of the highlights.

$5.1 billion — Supporting families and children

The Walz-Flanagan administration gave a large umbrella term to their $5.1 billion plan, which includes:

Expanding access to pre-kindergarten and making child care more affordable, eliminating waiting lists and supporting child care workers

Investing in early childhood mental health programs, and supporting healthy beginnings

Providing paid family, medical, sick and safety leave

Investing an additional 2 percent in the general education formula to stabilize funding

Helping aspiring teachers financially and through mentorship, particularly teachers of color through the Grow Your Own Teacher training program

Recruiting and retaining paraprofessionals

Providing food security though free school meals; investing in food shelves, food banks and meal programs; and supporting food sovereignty for tribes

Boosting student reading proficiency statewide

Advancing youth engagement and employment opportunities

Expanding Minnesota’s full service community schools grant program

Waiving college application fees and ensuring college students stay in school

Ensuring access to student support personnel, expanding mental health screenings, expanding school-linked behavioral health grants and expanding access to in-patient mental health care for children

Ending childhood homelessness

Making Medical Assistance (MA) eligibility continuous for youth under the age of 21

$1.7 billion — “Walz Checks”

Walz and Flanagan announced their plan to allocate $1 billion to provide $1,500 payments to some 667,000 frontline workers in Minnesota. They also announced plans to allocate $700 million to fund direct payments of up to $350 to more than 2.7 million Minnesota households.

The Walz checks are part of the Expanding Economic Opportunities Plan. Other components of the plan, which will be headed by the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), include:

Replenishing the Unemployment Insurance (UI) program

Providing tax cuts for middle class families with child care costs or children in school

Allocating $170 million to expand broadband, border to border

Supporting the healthcare workforce

Expanding career technology training

Investing in higher education institutions

Lowering home energy bills

Supporting entrepreneurs and investing in the Angel Tax Credit, which will help will help communities across the state create wealth by incentivizing investment in companies with founders that are women, veterans, minorities and those headquartered in Greater Minnesota

Supporting farmers through drought relief and ensuring the viability of Minnesota’s food supply and agriculture economy

$2.73 billion — Local Jobs and Projects Plan

The Local Jobs and Projects Plan focuses on preserving and bettering Minnesota’s infrastructure. According to the plan, $1 billion will be allocated toward maintaining and renewing the property that taxpayers own and utilize, $260 million will repair and replace buildings in the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State systems and $111 million will go toward the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to repair buildings, roads, trails, public water accesses, bridges and recreational facilities across the state.

Another $450 million will go toward safe and affordable housing projects, including a $250 million investment in Housing Infrastructure Bonds. The plan also includes an allocation of $400 million toward supporting economic development projects across the state. Another $262 million of the money will fund environmental stewardship projects across the state. An additional $750 million will fund climate mitigation projects, according to the plan.

