By the numbers: City of Breckenridge Truth in Taxation
$1.041 million

What it is

The 2022 city of Breckenridge levy. Breckenridge City Council held the annual Truth in Taxation meeting Monday, Dec. 6 to give community members the chance to ask questions and gather information about the 2022 levy and budget.

What it was last year

$1.002 million (3.96 percent increase)

“Looking at this in the bigger picture, if you look back to 2015’s levy to 2022’s levy, the overall increase over the last seven years is $68,000, which is a 7 percent increase. So when you average that out over seven years, it’s really about a 1 percent increase a year,” Breckenridge City Administrator Renae Smith said.

2022 preliminary city budget — Revenues

$3.325 million

What it was last year

$3.191 million ($134,668 increase)

2022 preliminary city budget — Expenditures

$3.324 million

What it was last year

$3.90 million ($134,466 percent increase)

“Another thing to keep in mind is that a portion of your tax dollars do go toward major street projects, so you are less likely to have special assessments than some of the neighboring cities for their street repair projects,” Smith said.

For more information, contact the city of Breckenridge at 218-643-1431.

Where should we look next in the budget? Contact us at: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

