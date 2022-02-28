By the numbers: Revised Minnesota budget shows larger surplus

Minnesota’s budget surplus grew by around $1.5 billion from the previous December forecast of $7.7 billion, the Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) Office reported Monday, Feb. 28. The increase is due to, “a higher income, consumer spending, and corporate profit forecast results in an improved revenue projection while spending is slightly lower in E-12 education and Health and Human Services,” according to the MMB Office.
In January, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan detailed plans for supporting families and children and expanding economic opportunities in the Budget to Move Minnesota Forward, including $2.73 billion toward the Local Jobs and Projects Plan.
What it was last year
The February 2021 forecast reflected a $1.6 billion surplus, Daily News previously reported.
According to the lawmakers
Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-28) said the growing surplus is a reflection of the state taking too much money from taxpayers.
“The massive surplus continues to get larger meaning the state government is simply collecting too much money from the taxpayers. It’s time to give the money back to the people with permanent tax relief for Minnesotan workers and senior citizens,” Miller stated in a Monday release.
“This is out of control. A $9 billion surplus means government took way too much from taxpayers at a time when people are still struggling to afford everyday life. We have a duty to give it back with real, permanent, significant tax relief. No election-year gimmicks or one-off checks. Minnesotans deserve real tax relief. There’s no excuse,” Rosen said.
Rep. Jeff Backer, R-12A, said House Democrats should stop pushing for tax increases based on the state’s large budget surplus.
“With inflation soaring to 40-year highs, supply chain issues, workforce challenges, and more, we need to stop House Democrats from punishing businesses with six years of higher taxes at a time when Minnesota has a record-setting $7.7 billion surplus,” Backer stated in a Feb. 18 legislative update.
What could change
The MMB Office cautioned that inflation and geopolitical conflict could affect the budget forecast. The U.S., Canada and western European countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to their invasion of Ukraine.
