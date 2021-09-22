By the numbers: Wilkin County preliminary levy

The Truth in Taxation meeting will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Wilkin County Courthouse.

 Daily News file photo

We take a closer look at the 2021 Wilkin County proposed levy for taxes.

$8.73 million

What it is

The Minnesota Department of Revenue’s guidelines state that a county must certify a proposed levy by Sept. 30. The Wilkin County Board unanimously approved the 2022 preliminary budget and levy at a Tuesday, Sept. 21 meeting. The commissioners also approved the Truth in Taxation meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Wilkin County Courthouse. The levy can decrease, but it cannot increase. Wilkin County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump said previously.

What it was last year

$8.51 million as of a Sept. 15, 2020, meeting

Total preliminary county budget

$19.69 million

What it was last year

$18.16 million as of a Sept. 15, 2020, meeting.

2021 Certified levy breakdown

  • Revenue $5.095 million
  • Regional Library $53,692
  • Environmental $100,237
  • Public Health Nursing $384,362
  • Road and Bridge $2.01 million
  • Family Services $1.09 million
  • Bonded Debt Service $2,306

2020 Certified levy breakdown

  • Revenue $4.94 million
  • Regional Library $53,379
  • Environmental $110,377
  • Public Health Nursing $311,257
  • Road and Bridge $1.97 million
  • Family Services $817,095
  • Bonded Debt Service $309,990

Explanation

Krump was able to decrease the preliminary budget from the $19.88 million presented in August to $19.69 million presented at Tuesday’s meeting, but the board and Krump are struggling to find further areas to cut.

Where should we look next in the budget? Email editor@wahpetondailynews.com

Tags

Load comments