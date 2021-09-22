By the numbers: Wilkin County preliminary levy

We take a closer look at the 2021 Wilkin County proposed levy for taxes.
$8.73 million
What it is
The Minnesota Department of Revenue’s guidelines state that a county must certify a proposed levy by Sept. 30. The Wilkin County Board unanimously approved the 2022 preliminary budget and levy at a Tuesday, Sept. 21 meeting. The commissioners also approved the Truth in Taxation meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Wilkin County Courthouse. The levy can decrease, but it cannot increase. Wilkin County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump said previously.
What it was last year
$8.51 million as of a Sept. 15, 2020, meeting
Total preliminary county budget
$19.69 million
What it was last year
$18.16 million as of a Sept. 15, 2020, meeting.
2021 Certified levy breakdown
Revenue $5.095 million
Regional Library $53,692
Environmental $100,237
Public Health Nursing $384,362
Road and Bridge $2.01 million
Family Services $1.09 million
Bonded Debt Service $2,306
2020 Certified levy breakdown
Revenue $4.94 million
Regional Library $53,379
Environmental $110,377
Public Health Nursing $311,257
Road and Bridge $1.97 million
Family Services $817,095
Bonded Debt Service $309,990
Explanation
Krump was able to decrease the preliminary budget from the $19.88 million presented in August to $19.69 million presented at Tuesday’s meeting, but the board and Krump are struggling to find further areas to cut.
