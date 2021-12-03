By the numbers: Wilkin County’s Truth in Taxation

The 2022 Wilkin County levy. The Wilkin County Board held the annual Truth in Taxation meeting Thursday, Dec. 2 to give community members the chance to ask questions and gather information about the 2022 levy and budget.
What it was last year
$8.511 (2.6 percent increase)
State tax levies for counties
$3.62 billion
What it was last year
$3.49 billion (3.7 percent increase)
“We are on the lower end of that state average,” Wilkin County Auditor/Treasurer Janelle Krump said.
2022 preliminary county budget — Revenues
$19.27 million
What it was last year
$17.41 million (10.8 percent increase)
2022 preliminary county budget — Expenditures
$19.69 million
What it was last year
$18.16 million (8.39 percent increase)
“The difference between the revenue and the expense, that is what they levy is, unless we’re using reserves, which we are using a little bit,” Krump said.
Krump said the county looks to have stayed close to the 2021 budget. The only two departments that Krump needed to request an increase for were the coroner budget and the computer budget, she said.
