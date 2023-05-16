Cabinetry, flooring and more all under one roof

Upgrading your home is unique, a project that often is both timely and timeless. Many projects can be done at any time of the year, and the results will be enjoyed for years to come.
Since April 1, 1998, Dakota Cabinetry in Wahpeton has been a leader in home improvements. The silver anniversary is being celebrated with a remodeled, updated showroom to highlight many new additions and services. Owner Mark Heuer and Blaze Irwin, a design project manager, spoke with Daily News about being a part of the Twin Towns Area.
Daily News: How does it feel to know that you're carrying on the legacy of a well-established local business?
Mark Heuer: Dakota Cabinetry has always been known for quality installs, quality cabinetry, quality countertops, and we still provide that exact same service today. We've also added flooring, custom showers, tile, stone and more. We're taking on more projects throughout the household. It's nice to continue what Dakota Cabinetry has always done, plus being able to complete more projects.
DN: Those new services were all added on within the last two years?
MH: Yes, they have. Once I came aboard, we knew that we would be adding services. A customer can come in with their bathroom remodel. Blaze can draw up the vanity, the tile work and the custom shower stall. They can see the project before they purchase it. Having the images for all the project work has been a really nice addition for us.
DN: How easy was the transition?
MH: I had a flooring business before, and that's now a part of Dakota Cabinetry. We've also evolved a bit. Blaze also does blueprints and custom floor plans.
Blaze Irwin: We're able to get preliminary ideas out for the customers.
MH: A new service we added is that we're able to come into your house and we can draw up a brand new set of floor plans. Your electrician can take those and go to work, as well as your plumber, your cabinetry crew, your drywall crew and so on. Having that design service has been great.
DN: How has the interaction with customers been like?
MH: Great. It's been wonderful. We've been busy.
DN: Do you find that having more services to offer has been a way to attract more business, especially from customers wanting a full service approach?
MH: I definitely think that having the ability to complete a full project and work with one contractor has definitely gained us more work. Schedule-wise, it just makes sense. While we're there putting in your cabinetry, we can put your flooring in at the same time. I'm able to schedule things a lot faster.
DN: Is there a "design season"?
MH: I would say that kitchen fever is going on right now.
BI: I agree with that. It goes in waves, too. There's not necessarily a specific season, but everybody seems to find a certain time for their projects and we become busy. It will slow down a little bit and ramp back up. Still, spring into summer is definitely a main time of year for projects.
DN: Is there a hot countertop trend this year?
BI: I don't know that there's a specific one right now. People have a lot of individuality and specific tastes, especially in this area. It all depends on the person. We see a lot of different age groups. Everyone has their own niche of what they like. Stuff from about 20 years ago is coming around again, but it's not exactly a full trend. The closest thing to a trend is the timeless look. People want something that's super-clean, with clean lines and clean, simple colors. They want something that's going to last.
DN: When you look at a finished project, from a room to a house, how does it feel to realize that you were there from beginning to end?
MH: It's wonderful. Blaze and I get to mix both of our design ideas onto a project and come out at the end of it, looking at what we, our other showroom and office employee Morgan Schuler and the whole team of installers and crews did together. It's a good feeling. It's rewarding.
DN: What would you say has kept Dakota Cabinetry going for more than 25 years?
MH: Steve Dale, the original owner, and Tammy Klein, had a business that was known for quality installs. Today, it's still the heart of who we are. We've just been expanding it a little more.
BI: It's been quality, effective and efficient service, continuing that and providing additional resources, services and selections. That's helped us evolve into something that can continue on for years to come.