Cabinetry, flooring and more all under one roof

Dakota Cabinetry owner Mark Heuer and Blaze Irwin, a design project manager. The business, which turned 25 earlier this spring, is celebrating with a remodeled, updated showroom.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Upgrading your home is unique, a project that often is both timely and timeless. Many projects can be done at any time of the year, and the results will be enjoyed for years to come.

Since April 1, 1998, Dakota Cabinetry in Wahpeton has been a leader in home improvements. The silver anniversary is being celebrated with a remodeled, updated showroom to highlight many new additions and services. Owner Mark Heuer and Blaze Irwin, a design project manager, spoke with Daily News about being a part of the Twin Towns Area.

Heuer and Irwin look over a set a blueprints.