California woman seen on felony drug charges
Erin Kathleen Oneil

A Citrus Heights, California, woman had her initial appearance before Wilkin County District Court Tuesday, Aug. 2. She faces two felony drug charges and one gross misdemeanor for interfering with a peace officer.

Erin Kathleen Oneil, 45, was arrested July 17 and charged with third degree drug possession, fifth degree drug possession and obstructing the legal process. She has been in jail since her arrest, with bail set at $30,000 with conditions or $60,000 with no conditions.



