California woman seen on felony drug charges

A Citrus Heights, California, woman had her initial appearance before Wilkin County District Court Tuesday, Aug. 2. She faces two felony drug charges and one gross misdemeanor for interfering with a peace officer.
Erin Kathleen Oneil, 45, was arrested July 17 and charged with third degree drug possession, fifth degree drug possession and obstructing the legal process. She has been in jail since her arrest, with bail set at $30,000 with conditions or $60,000 with no conditions.
On the night of the arrest, the defendant was allegedly seen harassing an individual at the Select Inn in Breckenridge, Minnesota, according to the criminal complaint. Officers Alec Gjerdevig and Scott Johnson were dispatched from the Breckenridge Police Department around 8:30 p.m. to respond to the situation.
The pair reportedly found the defendant in her room shortly after their arrival. She told officers that she was leaving the motel in the morning with no idea where she planned to go. The officers stated the room strongly smelled like alcohol and Oneil was swaying and unsteady on her feet, according to the criminal complaint.
The defendant gave officers consent to enter the motel room while she searched for her identification. While in the room, officers noticed a bag filled with white powder, which the defendant told them was methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint. Officers asked if there was anything else, to which she answered yes and pointed to a suitcase.
Officer Gjerdevig found multiple $100 bills and a small baggie of white rocks, appearing to be meth as well. After this discovery, Oneil was placed under arrest, according to the criminal complaint.
During the arrest process, the defendant allegedly kicked Officer Johnson as he tried to help put her shoes on. She then physically resisted and tried to pull away from the officer, stated the criminal complaint.
The white powder and white rocks both tested positive for being meth and weighed in at a total of 10 grams. Officers also found $3,168 during the search which was seized subject to forfeiture, according to the criminal complaint.
The maximum penalty for third degree felony drug possession is 20 years in prison and or $250,000 in fines.
The maximum penalty for fifth degree felony drug possession is five years in prison and or $10,000 in fines.
The maximum penalty for the gross misdemeanor charge is one year in jail and or $3,000 in fines.
Oneil is scheduled to be seen for an omnibus hearing Tuesday, Aug. 30. The case is being prosecuted by Wilkin County Attorney Joseph Glasrud and public defender David Phillipe has been retained for the defendant, according to court records.
