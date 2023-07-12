Call before digging on summer projects
Buy Now

Photo courtesy of MetroCreative

Looking to complete projects around the yard this summer? Underground gas and electrical lines are the invisible hazards. If you’re unsure about locating them, a quick call can lead to digging safe from injury and utility damage. It’s also the law to call before you dig.

Homeowners, businesses and government agencies alike can locate utility lines by calling Gopher State One Call (GSOC). Whether it’s planting a new garden, a tree, installing a new mailbox or landscape work, contacting GSOC can help.



Tags