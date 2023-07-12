Call before digging on summer projects

Looking to complete projects around the yard this summer? Underground gas and electrical lines are the invisible hazards. If you’re unsure about locating them, a quick call can lead to digging safe from injury and utility damage. It’s also the law to call before you dig.
Homeowners, businesses and government agencies alike can locate utility lines by calling Gopher State One Call (GSOC). Whether it’s planting a new garden, a tree, installing a new mailbox or landscape work, contacting GSOC can help.
According to a Damage Information Reporting Tool (DIRT) there is less than a 1% chance for the underground excavation to result in damage when a call is placed to a one call center.
Filing a utility line locate request online is as simple as providing your name, address, phone number and answering a few questions such as what kind of work, the location of that work, and the beginning date of the work.
The part that may take time is waiting for various public utility companies to arrange for a visit to locate underground lines.
“Calling Gopher One is an absolute must,” Director of Public Works Neil Crocker said. When a locate request has been called in, public utility companies have 48 hours to get to the property and place flags where the lines are located. According to Crocker, the problem is that it can look like someone planted flowers in your yard. “The lawn can get long, and the problem is people may want to relocate the flags,” he said.
If the flags get removed before excavation work is done and another relocation call needs to be placed, the process would have to start over again. Anyone trying to complete excavation work or yard projects would have to wait even longer.
“Leave them where they are, be patient,” Crocker said. “It’s terribly dangerous and a crime to relocate the flags. After removing them, if someone replaces them an inch or two off the mark, someone can get seriously injured.”
Online resources with step-by-step safe dig guides can be found at www.gopherstateonecall.org, or you can contact Gopher One at 1-800-252-1166.