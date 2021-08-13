“Call if you can, text if you can’t,” Richland County Communications/911 Manager Jill Breuer said.
Beginning midway through the week of Monday, Aug. 16, 911 users will be able to text in requests for assistance. Traditional phone service will also remain.
Richland County Communications is changing over from its current phone system, Breuer said. The county will share the new system’s backbone equipment across the state of North Dakota.
“It’s owned by Motorola. The county bought into this. We pay a monthly fee, but (Motorola is) responsible for software upgrades and maintenance. This gives us more options,” Breuer said.
The transition will not cause a service interruption, Breuer said. Telecommunicators in Richland County, North Dakota, have been trained on the new system.
Brad Hofman, a senior systems technologist with Motorola, said he thinks the transition will be great for the county. Benefits include cost savings and shared resources.
“I think it’s a great compliment with the statewide interoperable radio network,” Hofman said.
The new request-making method is expected to be a benefit for people including the hearing impaired or those whose safety may depend on not making much noise.
“We still want people to call if they can and text if they can’t,” Breuer repeated.
