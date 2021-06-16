Calling all applicants for use of diversion settlement funds

You can’t receive funds from the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion settlement if you don’t apply for them.
That’s the main message the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority (RWJPA) and its administrative arm, the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA), have for Southern Red River Valley residents.
RWJPA, in its Monday, June 14 meeting, approved both a special process for accepting housing request proposals and the regular process for accepting general request proposals. The special housing process will have a deadline of July 9, 2021. The regular process will have two deadlines, the first one of Sept. 15, 2021, and an annual deadline of Feb. 1.
“I think it’s a good public relations opportunity,” RWJPA Chairman Nathan Berseth said Monday. “It’s not a one-time deal. It’s not like, ‘You miss out this year, the funds are gone.’”
Berseth said he anticipates several entities will be coming forward with proposals for using diversion settlement funds. Once such entity is the city of Wahpeton.
With a 4-0 vote Monday, Wahpeton’s finance committee is recommending the city council approve an amended joint powers agreement with SVEDA. Wahpeton has proposed an allocation of $1.52 million from the diversion settlement agreement to create a revolving loan fund, according to information shared Monday.
“The purpose (is) inventing the construction, rehabilitation and investment in single-family homes in Wahpeton,” a fact sheet states. “Wahpeton has a successful history working with local contractors and individuals to meet the housing demands of our community.”
Adding Richland County to the partnership equation, according to Wahpeton, allows the city to further leverage public-private development agreements for community growth. Wahpeton’s previous agreement with SVEDA, enacted in 2017, excluded the organization from working on housing development.
“In terms of SVEDA, they’ll be the facilitators, but we don’t want to feed the funds through SVEDA, because that requires them to be appointed as a fiscal agent,” RWJPA attorney Fred Strege said Monday. “We’re trying to keep the funding distribution directly from the RWJPA to the eventual (recipient), with Justin (Neppl, SVEDA executive director) doing all the work in between.”
Citing the words “revolving loan fund,” Strege made a further clarification.
“Let’s make sure that everybody understands that we’re not intending to take the place of bank financing for a housing project,” he said. “We’re intending to provide some initiatives and help for contractors and developers to spur housing projects.”
SVEDA’s board consists of Bob Wurl and Berseth, representing Richland County; Rory McCann and Brad Pauly, Wahpeton; Corey Kratcha and Steve Kent, Breckenridge, Minnesota; and Dennis Larson and Joe Tillman, Wilkin County. The RWJPA board consists of Berseth and his fellow Richland County commissioner, Sid Berg, as well as Larson and his fellow Wilkin County commissioner, Lyle Hovland.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, June 21. The next RWJPA meeting is scheduled for 12 p.m. Monday, July 12 at the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton.
